Black Friday Blackstone Griddle Deals 2022: Best Early Walmart Blackstone 4-Burner & 2-Burner Griddle (36, 22, 28, 17 Inch), Grill & More Deals Published by Deal Tomato

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Black Friday 2022 experts at Deal Tomato are rounding-up the best early Blackstone grill & griddle deals for Black Friday, including the top discounts on 17-inch, 22-inch, 28-inch & 36-inch 2-burner & 4-burner griddles from Blackstone. Links to the best deals are listed below.

Best Blackstone Griddle Deals:

Best Blackstone Griddle Deals by Size:

Best Griddle Deals:

Interested in more savings? Click here to access all the live Black Friday deals available at Walmart right now. Deal Tomato earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Black Friday shoppers can save money this year using the free browser add-on from Capital One Shopping. It’s completely free for everyone and applies available coupons while shopping online. Their browser add-on helps millions of shoppers save money. Capital One Shopping compensates Deal Tomato when the browser add-on is installed using the link provided.

For casual outdoor cooking or camping, smaller griddles such as the 17 inch gas griddles or electric tabletop griddles from Blackstone are optimal. These combine easy storage and portability with adequate cooking surface and excellent ease of use. The larger 2-burner and 4-burner griddles can have 22”, 28” and 36” of cooking space, perfect for bigger backyard gatherings. Blackstone griddles are made from high quality cast iron with a solid steel top, and features a patented grease management system for easier cleanup and maintenance.

About Deal Tomato: Deal Tomato reports on popular sales events. As an affiliate Deal Tomato earns from qualifying purchases.