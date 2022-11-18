AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Somers Re Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) of Somers Re Ltd. (Bermuda) and its subsidiaries: Watford Insurance Company Europe Limited (Gibraltar); Watford Insurance Company (New Jersey); Watford Specialty Insurance Company (New Jersey); and Axeria IARD (France). In addition, AM Best affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” (Good) of Somers Group Holdings Ltd. (Somers) (Bermuda), the group’s holding company. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Somers’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

Somers had the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Credit Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), as of year-end 2021. The group’s capitalization has been impacted by unrealized investment losses in 2022, but remains supportive of a very strong balance sheet strength assessment. The group’s five-year average operating returns have been volatile, and it has experienced significant fluctuations in realized and unrealized gains and losses. However, Somers has been profitable in three of the past five years (2017-2021).

Somers has developed a global reinsurance and insurance platform. Business is primarily sourced and underwritten through contracts with Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its entities, which also provides the core functions for the company’s underwriting operations. Historically, the group has focused on lower-volatility, medium- to long-tailed lines of business; however, more recently the group has diversified into more volatile short-tailed lines of business as well.

Negative rating actions could arise if risk-adjusted capitalization were to deteriorate further beyond its current level or if the group's liquidity was compromised. Additionally, a significant deterioration in the group’s operating performance, including outsized investment portfolio losses or an underwriting loss that moves the group’s performance out of line with similarly rated peers, could put downward pressure on the ratings.

