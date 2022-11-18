Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee.

“We’re excited to partner with Mamenta to accelerate and optimize our sales and marketing motions across the fast growing arena of ecommerce marketplaces,” noted Pedro Gutierrez, SVP of Global Sales at McAfee.

“This is a great opportunity to showcase Mamenta's powerful global commerce technology. McAfee is a major digital security brand well known globally by consumers. We are delighted McAfee trusts Mamenta to power its worldwide digital download expansion initiatives, and ultimately, drive greater McAfee awareness and customer acquisition,” said Mamenta CEO Chad Epling. McAfee and Mamenta have already launched across several marketplaces including eBay and Rakuten, with many more planned in the near future.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit www.mcafee.com.

About Mamenta

Mamenta makes it easy for brands to drive revenue through new global channels. Brands need to be in multiple marketplaces around the world. Each marketplace has unique attributes and incredibly complex logistics that requires significant integration and investment. The cloud-based Mamenta Global Trade Platform empowers our clients to launch and manage their marketplace presence on more than 600+ online marketplaces in 70+ countries, and is supported by 75+ distribution centers. Mamenta unifies global data flows and management of Catalog, Inventory, Orders, Price, Shipping, and Messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Mamenta is trusted by brands including Harman International, Nestle, McAfee, and many others. Headquartered in Colorado, Mamenta additionally has global offices in India and Japan. For more information visit www.mamenta.com.