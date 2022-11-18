Delphinus Medical Technologies to Demonstrate SoftVue™ Whole Breast Ultrasound System at RSNA Annual Meeting

When paired with a screening mammogram, SoftVue has been shown to identify up to 20 percent more cancers in women with dense breasts while also reducing false positives and decreasing unnecessary call-backs and biopsies. Source: Delphinus Medical Technologies

NOVI, Mich. & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Delphinus Medical Technologies today announced that it will host demonstrations of the commercially available SoftVue™ 3D Whole Breast Ultrasound Tomography System (SoftVue) in Booth #2969 in the South Hall of McCormick Place at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) in Chicago Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2022. SoftVue, a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system for screening dense breasts, was approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2021 and may be paired with a mammography screening at the same visit.

When paired with the screening mammogram, SoftVue has been shown to identify up to 20 percent more cancers in women with dense breasts while also reducing false positives and decreasing unnecessary call-backs and biopsies.

“SoftVue is a game-changer that will transform clinical practice with a new and highly impactful whole breast ultrasound adjunctive screening modality that will help save lives by identifying cancer sooner for women with dense breasts,” said Mark J. Forchette, president and chief executive officer at Delphinus. “We are seeing significant interest and enthusiasm from leading health centers across the country for SoftVue, who see the value of our technology can bring to delivering the best care for patients. To date, SoftVue has been installed at Detroit’s Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, and at the East Alabama Medical Center. We are thrilled to be at RSNA this year and look forward to demonstrating SoftVue to radiologists attending the conference.”

Also at the RSNA meeting, Dr. Mary Yamashita of the University of Southern California’s Keck School of Medicine will present the results of a study, “Density Awareness: Do Patients Know About Breast Density,” showing that a large number of women are not aware of their breast density. Dr. Yamashita’s presentation is scheduled for Nov. 28 at 12:15 p.m. at the McCormick Place exhibition center.

Dense breast tissue (fibrous tissue that can hide cancerous lesions on mammogram) is common, affecting 40 percent of women and making them four times more likely to develop breast cancer. Compounding the increased risk, dense breast tissue, like cancer, typically appears white on a mammogram, making it more challenging to detect cancer early.

SoftVue was developed to address the unmet clinical need for early breast cancer detection in individuals with dense breast tissue and provides a new annual screening solution for this population. The system identifies more cancers, with fewer callbacks, using a proprietary TriAD™ (Triple Acoustic Detection) technology that effectively characterizes tissue by recording reflection, speed and direction of sound waves moving through breast tissue, unlike traditional ultrasound which utilizes only reflection.

About Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Novi, Mich., Delphinus Medical Technologies, Inc., is a pioneering medical imaging company that has developed SoftVue™, featuring the first circular array transducer technology. The patented technology is a 3D whole breast ultrasound tomography system that delivers no radiation, requires no compression, and images the entire breast with a single scan. For more info, visit www.delphinusmt.com.