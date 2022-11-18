Two Bit Circus Micro-Amusement Park Opens in Dallas

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Two Bit Circus, the world’s first micro-amusement park, opens its doors in Dallas at The Shops at Park Lane.

Two Bit Circus is not your normal play space; it features the latest in immersive entertainment, multiplayer VR experiences, fast-casual dining and a full bar. In between games, players can fill up on creative circus-inspired classics and new takes on bartender favorites, some drinks mixed by a robot bartender.

A brand new type of social playspace, Two Bit Circus consists of multiple indoor zones, including a reimagined midway, an arcade filled with vintage classics and new hits, various Story Rooms (our very own fun filled escape room-like experiences and world exclusives unique to the Dallas location only), a multiplayer VR Arena, and VIP lounges. Two Bit Circus’ mission is to bring people of all ages together, elbow-to-elbow, to play.

Packages start at $35 with playing cards that can be used on attractions, from VR to Midway games and Story Rooms and food and beverage. For more information, visit Two Bit Circus’s Dallas website: https://twobitcircus.com/dallas.

WHEN: The park is open to the public beginning at 5 pm on Nov. 18, 2022.

HOURS: Starting Friday, Nov. 18th Two Bit Circus will be open:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 5 PM – 10 PM

Wednesday: 5 PM – 10 PM

Thursday: 5 PM – 10 PM

Friday: 5 PM – 1 AM

Saturday: 1 PM – 1 AM

Sunday: 1 PM – 10 PM

WHERE: 8030 Park Lane Suite 200, Dallas, TX 75231

ABOUT TWO BIT CIRCUS: With locations in Los Angeles and Dallas, Two Bit Circus is an award-winning community of entertainment and engineering enthusiasts who combine a love of technology with [mad] invention in pursuit of the future of fun. Named by Fast Company as one of the most innovative game companies of 2020, and recipient of TripAdvisors’ Traveler’s Choice Award, rated in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, Two Bit Circus is opening the world’s first network of Micro-Amusement Parks. These one-acre entertainment complexes fuse the latest interactive technology with the wonder and spectacle of a classic circus and carnival. The parks are a platform to showcase best-in-class interactive entertainment from all over the world, and are filled with unexpected social experiences that bring people together elbow-to-elbow to play, eat, drink, and generally experience life at the highest resolution.

Designed for maximum social impact, Two Bit Circus supports a parallel 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Two Bit Circus Foundation. Its mission is to cultivate the next generation of inventors, advance environmental stewardship, and spur community engagement by providing schools and youth of all means with access to hands-on STEAM learning, modern maker tools, and upcycled materials.

For more information, visit www.twobitcircus.com or follow @TwoBitCircus and #TwoBitCircus