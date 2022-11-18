Black Friday Ping Pong & Air Hockey Table Deals 2022: Best Early Table Tennis & Air Hockey Table Deals Tracked by The Consumer Post

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early Black Friday air hockey & ping pong table deals for 2022 are here. Find the best offers on indoor ping pong tables, outdoor ping pong tables, combination game tables and more. Explore the latest deals using the links below.
Best Ping Pong Table Deals:
- Save up to 31% on top-rated ping pong tables (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 57% on foldable ping pong tables & sets (Wayfair.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 36% on a wide range of indoor ping pong tables (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 29% on outdoor ping pong tables, paddles, nets & covers (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 26% on table tennis tables from brands like Prince, STIGA, Butterfly & more (DicksSportingGoods.com) - Get this deal>>
Best Air Hockey Table deals:
- Save up to 36% on a wide range of air hockey tables (Walmart.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to 42% on air hockey tables from ESPN, Triumph Sports USA, American Legend & more (Wayfair.com) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $290 on 4-player air hockey tables (Wayfair) - Get this deal>>
- Save up to $80 on air hockey tables & combination game tables (DicksSportingGoods.com) - Get this deal>>
For more live deals, click here to shop Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days sale and save on thousands of products. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
The Consumer Post recommends shoppers use Capital One Shopping’s free browser add-on when shopping online this Black Friday. It’s free to use for everyone (Capital One customer or not) and instantly applies available coupon codes to shopping carts at checkout. Their lightweight browser add-on also allows shoppers to gain exclusive rewards while shopping online, then redeem those rewards for gift cards. Capital One Shopping compensates The Consumer Post when the browser extension is installed using the link provided.
About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.