TheProgram.ai Announces Official Youth Sports App Release & Fundraise

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TheProgram.ai announced the official launch of their youth athlete engagement app. This comes at the close of the company’s second seed stage funding round led by Tidal Venture Partners. Tidal and their co-investors are joining an investment team that includes several professional athletes such as Jayson Tatum, Connor McDavid, and Mitch Marner.

“We are thrilled to announce both the closing of our financing round and the official launch of our application,” Brendon Ferguson, CEO, TheProgram.ai said. “I am incredibly proud of our direct team and our extended team of investors and advisors. As a group of parents, coaches, and sports enthusiasts, we are collectively concerned by the trend of lower youth sports participation. TheProgram.ai helps youth sports organizations engage with millions of kids to kick-off a lifelong relationship with sport and fitness.”

TheProgram.ai is a content delivery tool designed to allow sports organizations to connect directly with youth athletes in a gamified two-way experience. The application allows youth sports organizations to be up and running with a custom branded mobile application in less than a week! Offering a fun and easy to use mobile experience removes barriers that would otherwise deter kids from engaging in physical activity. The company aims to reach millions of young athletes worldwide.

Ian Whytock of Tidal Venture Partners said, “We are excited to partner with TheProgram.ai and this strong founding team. We believe they are pursuing a large, and underserved market and a demonstrated vision for growth and expansion now and going forward.”

TheProgram.ai has quickly gained recognition amongst world-class youth sports organizations, investor groups, and respected members of the sports industry.

“As a father, helping the next generation is something I take seriously,” said TheProgram.ai investor and basketball superstar Jayson Tatum. “Which is what this app is all about – getting kids active and having fun while doing it so they can become the best version of themselves. This technology is exciting and I’m happy to be a part of the team bringing it to market.”

ABOUT THE PROGRAM.AI

TheProgram.ai provides a new vehicle for delivering sports and fitness content to youth in a fun and engaging way to keep them engaged in a healthy lifestyle and create a lifelong relationship with sport and fitness. TheProgram.ai offers this out-of-the-box mobile application to any organization with a primary or secondary goal of engaging kids in sport, allowing them to advance their mission without undertaking the cost and effort associated with developing a custom mobile application.