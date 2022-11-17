COTERIE announces 2023 Event Calendar for the Women’s Contemporary and Advanced Contemporary Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After a successful relaunch of its September edition, COTERIE New York, the leading wholesale fashion trade event hosted by Informa Markets Fashion, today announces its agenda of 2023 events and offerings, continuing the contemporary and advanced contemporary women’s markets with top-of-the-line programming, panels, and opportunities for discovery and connection.

COTERIE New York will return to the fashion capital of the U.S., February 21-23, 2023, strategically aligning with the New York market week, and again September 19-21, 2023. COTERIE New York will provide a meeting place to inspire relationships between fashion experts, brands, stylists, and retailers to foster industry connections and access to upcoming collections from emerging brands and top designers from categories including advanced contemporary and contemporary apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty.

“As we step forward into the new era of COTERIE, we are excited to expand our offering by adding highlighted areas of our show floor that will enhance discovery for retailers,” says Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of COTERIE. “Our emphasis remains on three distinct focuses of community, sustainability, and technology. We will continue exploring these themes with our brands and retailers before, during and after the event with the goal of inviting curiosity and conversations, and we'll continue to seek the best ways to serve our community.”

Continuing COTERIE New York’s commitment to the three integral areas of sustainability, technology and community, attendees can expect more expert panel sessions and onsite experiences and activations focused on these three pillars. The full schedule of events will be released in early 2023.

The February and September events will highlight domestic and international brands expected from over 30 countries, with dedicated and curated areas on the show floor featuring a selection of brands from Italy, Turkey, and Brazil. Visitors can expect strategically merchandised show floors and unique concept areas featuring a growing footprint of carefully curated COTERIE brands which accurately represent the best new and emerging contemporary brands.

COTERIE will also return to Miami in July 2023 during Swim Week with destination:miami by COTERIE, the women’s resort wear and swimwear market event. July’s destination:miami will feature an intimate and curated assortment to spotlight the latest designers and trends shaping the elevated resort wear and swimwear categories. This event draws an influential audience of international and domestic retailers, buyers, influencers, and media. Dates, details, and location to be announced soon.

Follow for more event updates and exclusive content at @coterie_show.

About COTERIE

COTERIE is the premier women’s contemporary to advanced contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories platform. Connecting emerging and established brands and designers to an elite list of domestic and international retailers, influencers, and media, COTERIE’s first-class events build exclusive experiences that fuel discovery, commerce, and connectivity, while inspiring upmarket trends. For more information, please visit: www.coteriefashionevents.com.

About Informa Markets Fashion

Informa Markets Fashion connects and inspires the global fashion community through online experiences, industry insights, and worldwide fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC. From more effective manufacturing and supply chain opportunities to creative design inspiration and retail on the wholesale floor, Informa Markets Fashion’s diverse portfolio supports the entire fashion ecosystem - fostering innovation and driving creativity year-round. For more information on upcoming events, please visit: www.findfashionevents.com.