How Early is Too Early to Start Holiday Shopping?

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In time for the holidays, a new poll from PEMCO Mutual Insurance reveals that Northwest residents are getting into the holiday spirit sooner than they used to, but most still agree that decking the halls for the holidays – whether in stores or at home – shouldn’t happen until after Thanksgiving.

According to a survey of Seattle and Portland residents, more than a quarter of respondents (28%) say they’re shopping for the holidays earlier now, compared to five years ago. About half (49%) report that their holiday shopping starts around the same time as it has in the past.

In Seattle, women are almost twice as likely as men to say they’re ramping up their holiday shopping earlier than they used to, with 36% of female shoppers getting a head start on their wish lists, compared to just 19% of men who say the same. Similarly in Portland, 31% of women are embracing an earlier start to their seasonal shopping, while only 22% of men in Portland do the same.

Though it seems that retailers embrace the holidays earlier and earlier each year, the PEMCO poll found that more than half of Northwest residents (54%) believe that the soonest stores should start decorating for the holidays is after Thanksgiving. However, women once again, are more eager to get into the holiday spirit with nearly one in three in Seattle (34%) saying it’s okay for stores to start decorating for the winter holidays right after Halloween. Meanwhile, 60% of men in Seattle think stores should wait until after Thanksgiving to start pulling out the holiday decor.

That lines up with how the majority of Northwest residents prefer to spread holiday cheer, as well. About half of all respondents (49%) claim that they start celebrating the holidays right after Thanksgiving, and almost one in three respondents (30%) say they don’t start celebrating until mid-December.

“With the global supply-chain issues that were introduced by the pandemic, it’s no surprise that residents prefer to get their holiday shopping done earlier than ever,” said PEMCO spokesperson Allison Leep. “Whether you blast holiday music as soon as November hits, or you wait until after Thanksgiving to break out the eggnog, at PEMCO, our hope is that we can all enjoy the cheer and togetherness that the holiday season brings.”

When it comes to giving gifts during the holidays, respondents are more likely to give material items than gifts that can be experienced, though the majority of respondents agree that it does depend on the recipient. In both Seattle and Portland, men are more likely than females to say they’d rather give material gifts than a gift that can be experienced.

Yet, when asked which of the two they would rather receive as a gift, responses are split, with about a quarter who say they enjoy receiving material gifts and another quarter preferring experiences. About half say they don’t have a preference.

Interestingly, in Seattle, 27% prefer to receive experiences for gifts, but only 13% prefer to give gifts that are experiences. In Portland, 23% prefer to receive experiential gifts, while only 9% prefer to give them. In both Seattle and Portland, men are more likely than females to say they’d prefer to receive material items. While not true in Seattle, women in Portland are more likely than males to say they’d rather receive gifts that are experiences.

For a complete summary of PEMCO’s proprietary poll results visit www.pemco.com/blog/nw-polls, where you’ll find responses collected by FBK Research of Seattle in July 2022.

About the PEMCO Insurance Northwest Poll

PEMCO Mutual Insurance commissioned this independent survey, conducted by FBK Research of Seattle, that asked Washington and Oregon residents questions about driving habits and attitudes toward current Northwest issues. The sample size, 481 respondents in the Seattle Metro (King, Snohomish, Pierce Counties) region and 399 respondents in the Portland Metro (Multnomah, Marion, Clackamas, Washington Counties) region yields an accuracy of +/- 5.0% respectively at the 95% confidence level. In other words, if this study were conducted 100 times, in 95 instances the data will not vary by more than the associated error range.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance is the Defender of Your Northwest, providing auto, home, renters and boat coverage. We are consistently recognized for outstanding service, employee expertise and social impact. Our Mutual Good programs raise the achievement levels for youth in education; build stronger, greener environments; and increase safety at home, on the road and at play. Our mission: Free our communities to worry less and live more. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.