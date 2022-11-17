AEG and Cup Noodles® Launch Strategic Partnership With the LA Kings and Ontario Reign

Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods has been named by AEG an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL).

GARDENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AEG, the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, has announced a new marketing partnership with Cup Noodles, one of the beloved brands by Nissin Foods USA. The multiyear agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Cup Noodles an official partner of the LA Kings (NHL) and the Ontario Reign (AHL). Additionally, the partnership marks the brand’s first official entry into the National Hockey League, deepening its ties to enthusiastic hockey fans and Southern California’s professional sports community.

“We are thrilled to partner with a storied team like the LA Kings and become a part of the passionate hockey community here in Los Angeles,” said Mike Price, President and CEO of Nissin Foods USA. “We believe in collaborating with like-minded brands and organizations that are committed to supporting and serving the communities where we operate. LA has been our home for over 50 years, and as Cup Noodles hits the NHL ice for the first time, it’s exciting to see two iconic brands join together this season.”

As an official partner of the LA Kings, and Ontario Reign, Cup Noodles will engage fans as a title night sponsor of one regular season game at each team’s home venue. This will include “LA Kings Japanese Heritage Night presented by Cup Noodles,” on January 9 when the LA Kings take on the Edmonton Oilers at Crypto.com Arena. During the game, Cup Noodles will pay homage to its Japanese heritage while honoring local Japanese Americans in the Los Angeles community hosting numerous game-day experiences, including special giveaways and exclusive programs, for thousands of LA Kings fans to enjoy. Additionally, Cup Noodles will sponsor the Ontario Reign’s World Cup Night on November 26 when the team takes on the Tuscon Road Runners at Toyota Arena.

Nissin Foods' founder Momofuku Ando invented the world's first instant noodles, Chicken Ramen, in 1958. Since then, Nissin has pioneered a range of instant noodles worldwide, including iconic brands Cup Noodles and Top Ramen. Headquartered in Gardena, California, Nissin Foods USA is proud to support the Los Angeles community through its Good Neighbor initiative. This includes regular food drives, working closely with the LA Regional Food Bank and City of Gardena Food Bank, and its annual Good Neighbor Scholarship program recognizing the successes and community efforts of students in the surrounding cities that Nissin Food operates. This new partnership will expand the brand’s presence and will allow the company to introduce some of the most passionate and highly engaged NHL and AHL fans in the area to its new and existing products.

“We are proud to introduce our fans to Cup Noodles, a global industry icon and best-in-class leader, whose revolutionary approach to food compliments our commitment to innovation in sports and live entertainment,” said Josh Veilleux, Senior Vice President, AEG Global Partnerships. “A like-minded partner, they share our ongoing desire to deliver value, continually create memorable experiences and most importantly give back to the people and communities we both serve across Southern California.”

As part of the partnership, Cup Noodles will enjoy an enhanced brand presence across both teams’ home venues and digital media channels. As an LA Kings partner, Cup Noodles’ branding will be showcased during all LA Kings regular season home games at Crypto.com Arena with digitally enhanced dasherboards on the broadcasts as well as with rotational LED stadium ribbon board signage in-arena. Additionally, Cup Noodles’ products will be included in a special “Hot Ones™” in-arena feature during a forthcoming LA Kings game at Crypto.com Arena. As part of the in-arena feature, which will take place during the game, one participating fan in attendance will have a special opportunity to try select Cup Noodles items, win prizes and participate in an exclusive spicy food tasting challenge.

This new relationship builds on Cup Noodles’ growing roster of partnerships with major sports teams around the world and support of the larger Los Angeles community.

ABOUT NISSIN FOODS

Nissin Foods was established in 1958 by Momofuku Ando, who invented the first instant ramen noodle in Japan inspired by his belief that "peace will come to the world when there is enough food." In 1970, Nissin Foods USA opened its first plant in Gardena, California, introducing ramen noodles to American consumers. In 1971, Cup Noodles was launched in Japan, and then debuted as Cup O' Noodles in the U.S. in 1973, revolutionizing the industry by creating a product that could package, prepare and serve noodles all in one. For over 60 years, Nissin Foods has created delicious and convenient Asian-inspired meals at an affordable value. Nissin Foods USA develops and markets a variety of products including Cup Noodles®, Top Ramen®, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™, Cup Noodles® Stir Fry™ Rice With Noodles, Chow Mein, Hot & Spicy bowl, and Hot & Spicy FIRE WOK. The company's corporate philosophy inspires commitment to taste, convenience, and quality. Visit NissinFoods.com for more information.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.