TeamDynamix recognized as an ‘Honorable Mention’ in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management (ITSM)

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TeamDynamix, a leading provider of work management and enterprise integration & automation (iPaaS) solutions, was listed as one of the ‘Honorable Mentions” in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms.

Gartner defines IT Service Management platforms as those which “offer workflow management and related insights that enable organizations to design, automate, manage and deliver integrated IT services and digital experiences.”

TeamDynamix is disrupting the enterprise ITSM market by offering an enterprise level solution at a mid-market total cost of ownership. The solution offers full life-cycle IT Service Management with support for ITIL along with integrated Project Portfolio Management on a single no-code platform. Customers can supercharge ITSM with the underlying integration and automation layer to help eliminate manual processing for key tasks such as password resets, onboarding employees and AD updates.

“We are honored to receive recognition as an ‘Honorable Mention’ by Gartner in the most recent Magic Quadrant for ITSM,” says Andrew Graf, chief product officer for TeamDynamix. “Our no-code ITSM tool and white glove service are a great option for businesses looking to improve their service management at a lower total cost of ownership than most in the market. We’re focused on continuing to deliver highly sophisticated functionality that’s easy to use and manage with our suite of service and project management tools, as well as our enterprise integration and automation layer.”

The solution has been recognized with high customer rankings across peer reviewed platforms such as Info-Tech SoftwareReviews, Capterra™, GetApp™, SoftwareAdvice™ and Gartner® Peer Insights™.

GARTNER, MAGIC QUADRANT, CAPTERRA, GETAPP, SOFTWARE ADVICE and PEER INSIGHTS are the registered trademarks of Gartner Inc., and/or its affiliates and have been used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights, Capterra, Getapp and Software Advice content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

About TeamDynamix

Work better together. Our philosophy is that technology should be easy to use, own, and operate – so we put IT Service Management (ITSM), Project Portfolio Management (PPM), and Enterprise Service Management (ESM) together – on one simple, codeless platform. From there, we focused on enterprise integration and workflow with iPaaS. Life is complicated enough; we make it easier.

More at TeamDynamix.com, @TDXBuzz, and LinkedIn.