teamLab Planets TOKYO: Tickets purchased from overseas have increased by 136% compared to the same month in 2019 (before the COVID-19 pandemic), with one in three visitors coming from overseas

teamLab, Floating Flower Garden; Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One © teamLab

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--teamLab Planets is a museum where visitors walk through water, and a garden where people become one with the flowers. The experiential museum has welcomed a cumulative total of over 3 million visitors since its opening in July 2018.

[Several new areas introduced during the pandemic]

Despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, various new areas have opened at the museum as featured on notable media such as CNN during the pandemic, including two large-scale artworks in the Garden Area, and an adjoining vegan ramen restaurant originating from Kyoto.

[Increase in foreign visitors due to the lifting of the ban on individual travel to Japan and the expansion of new areas]

On October 11, 2022, the Japanese government significantly eased the COVID-19 border measures. The ban on individual travel to Japan has been lifted, visa exemptions have returned and the daily limit on the number of people entering Japan has been removed. In response, tourism to Japan has resumed properly for the first time in about two and a half years.

Around a month since the lifting of the ban on individual travel to Japan on October 11, tickets purchased by visitors from overseas increased by 136% compared to the same month in 2019 (before COVID-19), with one in three visitors coming from overseas. (*1)

More than half of the visitors from overseas purchased their tickets before visiting Japan, and a trend has been seen in which the museum is one of the purposes for people to visit Tokyo. (*2)

In the visitor questionnaire, there have been positive comments from visitors from overseas, such as "I've been wanting to go to the museum since the renewal."

(*1) According to ticket purchase data from the teamLab Planets official website: survey period - October 11 (Tue) to November 6 (Sun), 2022, and October 11 (Fri) to November 6 (Wed) 2019

(*2) According to ticket purchase data from the teamLab Planets official website: survey period - October 11 (Tue) and November 6 (Sun), 2022

[High praise from travel magazines]

In recent years the museum has been featured in notable publications such as Lonely Planet, a world-famous travel guidebook, which introduced it as one of “The 7 best museums in Tokyo that even Tokyoites line up for”, as well as in “The 26 Best Things to Do in Tokyo” by Condé Nast Traveler.

The 7 best museums in Tokyo: (Lonely Planet)

https://www.lonelyplanet.com/amp/articles/best-museums-in-tokyo

https://www.lonelyplanet.com/amp/articles/best-museums-in-tokyo The 26 Best Things to Do in Tokyo: (Condé Nast Traveler)

https://www.cntraveler.com/gallery/best-things-to-do-in-tokyo

We look forward to welcoming visitors that are sightseeing in Tokyo to experience the museum, which has evolved through new artwork spaces.

The museum will continue to provide people from around the world an experience based on the concept of teamLab Planets, “Immerse your Body, and with Others, Become One with the World”.

Garden Area

The Garden Area was unveiled in July 2021 featuring two large-scale artworks, including a garden with over 13,000 live orchids and a surreal art space with ovoids scattered across a floor covered in real moss. These new art spaces can only be experienced here, and explore people’s relationship with nature and the world through digital technology. By incorporating natural light in space, the works reveal different aspects during the day and after sunset.

Floating Flower Garden; Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/ffgarden_planets/

Moss Garden of Resonating Microcosms - Solidified Light Color, Sunrise and Sunset

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/resonating_microcosms_mossgarden_planets/

Food and Art: Enjoy vegan ramen in an art space

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo, a vegan ramen restaurant originating from Kyoto, opened in October 2021 on the same premises as teamLab Planets. Diners can enjoy ramen in teamLab’s Reversible Rotation - Non-Objective Space artwork space, as well as the Table of Sky and Fire and One Stroke Bench outside of the restaurant. Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo also has vegan ice cream and various teas that are only available in Tokyo. The restaurant can be visited without entry to teamLab Planets.

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo: https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo

Public art that can be experienced by all

Universe of Fire Particles Falling from the Sky is a work of public art that depicts flames, on display since April 2021. Flames, which are a phenomenon of light and heat generated by combustion, are expressed as a collection of lines drawn in relation to the flow of combusting gas. The work is displayed outdoors and can be viewed by anyone, regardless of whether or not they enter the museum.

Universe of Fire Particles Falling from the Sky

Artwork: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/ew/universe_fireparticles_falling/

[ teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM ]

teamLab Planets is a museum where you walk through water, and a garden where you become one with the flowers. There are four massive exhibition spaces and two gardens.

By immersing your entire body with other people in these massive artworks, the boundary between the body and the artwork dissolves. The self, others, and the world become continuous, and we explore a new relationship without boundaries between ourselves and the world.

Enter barefoot, immerse your body with others in the artwork spaces, and become one with the world.

[Exhibition details]

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM

Location: teamLab Planets TOKYO, 6-1-16 Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo

[Opening hours]

(November - January)

Mon - Fri 10:00 - 20:00

Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays 9:00 - 21:00

* December 26 (Mon) - December 30 (Fri), January 2 (Mon) - January 6 (Fri) 9:00 - 21:00

* December 31 (Sat), January 1 (Sun) 9:00 - 20:00

* Last entry is 1 hour before closing

Closed:

December 8 (Thu), January 11 (Wed)

*Opening hours are subject to change. Please check the official website for the latest updates.

Official website: https://planets.teamlab.art/tokyo/jp/

teamLab Planets Highlight Video: https://youtu.be/oiQoe9Ow9o0

*teamLab Planets will be open in Toyosu, Tokyo until the end of 2023.

[Tickets]

Adult: 3,200 yen

Junior high and high school students: 2,000 JPY

Children (4 to 12 years old): 1,000 JPY

3 years old and under: Free

Disability discount: 1,600 JPY

teamLab Planets TOKYO DMM Ticket Store: https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com

[Measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19s]

Please check the link below for details on the infection prevention measures implemented at teamLab Planets:

https://teamlabplanets.dmm.com/covid-19

[Food & Shop]

Vegan Ramen UZU Tokyo: https://vegan-uzu.com/pages/uzu-tokyo

teamLab Flower Shop & Art

*Please check the official website for opening hours

*Closed on the same days as teamLab Planets

[New coronavirus measures (applicable to the Food & Shop)]

Implementation of regular cleaning and disinfection

Seat disinfection after each customer

Hand disinfection upon entry

Restrictions on the number of people in the space

Ensuring sufficient space between seats

Employees wear masks

Removal of tabletop items

Temperature measurement

[PLANETS Co., Ltd.]

Established in 2017. Operates and manages the facilities of teamLab Planets TOKYO.

Location: Tokyo Nihonbashi Tower 10F, 2-7-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Representative: Takumi Nomoto

[teamLab]

teamLab (f. 2001) is an international art collective. Their collaborative practice seeks to navigate the confluence of art, science, technology, and the natural world. Through art, the interdisciplinary group of specialists, including artists, programmers, engineers, CG animators, mathematicians, and architects, aims to explore the relationship between the self and the world, and new forms of perception.

In order to understand the world around them, people separate it into independent entities with perceived boundaries between them. teamLab seeks to transcend these boundaries in our perceptions of the world, of the relationship between the self and the world, and of the continuity of time. Everything exists in a long, fragile yet miraculous, borderless continuity.

teamLab exhibitions have been held in cities worldwide, including New York, London, Paris, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Beijing, and Melbourne among others. teamLab museums and large-scale permanent exhibitions include teamLab Borderless and teamLab Planets in Tokyo, teamLab Borderless Shanghai, and teamLab SuperNature Macao, with more to open in cities including Abu Dhabi, Beijing, Hamburg, Jeddah, and Utrecht.

teamLab’s works are in the permanent collection of the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles; Art Gallery of New South Wales, Sydney; Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide; Asian Art Museum, San Francisco; Asia Society Museum, New York; Borusan Contemporary Art Collection, Istanbul; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; and Amos Rex, Helsinki.

