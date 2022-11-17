Coravant Expands Global Site Reliability Practice for Observability by Incorporating Open Source Service Level Objective Development Lifecycle (SLODLC)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coravant, leader in leveraging leading-edge technologies to operationalize innovation for enterprises, today announced it is adopting Service Level Objective Development Lifecycle (SLODLC) as a core asset of their modernization practice. The practice will focus on introducing observability to support customers who need site reliability engineering (SRE) and application engineering professional services using SLODLC.

SLODLC provides a community-driven repeatable methodology for creating metrics that move business forward. Introduced in May 2022, the SLODLC community is quickly moving to become the de facto standard for Service Level Objectives (SLOs) and their scalable deployment. Along with Coravant, SLODLC members include leading companies with early contributors including Accenture, Etsy, Ford Motor Company, Furo, IAG, Oracle, OutSystems, Trusted Shops, and Virtusa.

“We are incredibly proud of our contributions to the SLODLC Community and their commitment to providing enterprises with a solid approach to scaling SLOs,” said Jeremy Miller, founder and CEO, Coravant. “Incorporating the SLODLC methodology into our new practice will allow us to work with our clients to modernize their infrastructure to be able to manage the scale and efficiency required in today’s world."”

Most companies have a wide array of observability and monitoring tools. They commonly provide visibility into IT operations, but that data now also provides information directly into the business needs for security, compliance, AI/ML, and other uses. However, even with the large number of monitoring and observability solutions deployed, and according to a recent survey, less than half of companies have visibility into all their IT environments, and hybrid-cloud use is compounding the issue. Given the swift adoption of containers and microservices, the survey found that just 45% and 35% have visibility into those systems respectively.

Benefits of SLODLC:

SLOs are happening and more than 8 out of 10 companies are planning to increase their use for a repeatable process in addition to adopting SLO platforms like Nobl9.

SLODLC was created to offer practical, useful, actionable, step-by-step materials, templates, and examples to aid organizations in their journey to adopt SLOs.

SLOs help companies better quantify user expectations, deliver technology services efficiently, and better manage the inherent tradeoffs in building a digital business.

“Coravant has demonstrated the deepest expertise to ensure customers can adopt and achieve extreme business value whether it is, services availability, incident management or cloud migration,” said Kit Merker, founder, SLODLC and chief growth officer, Nobl9. “They are a go-to partner for complex transformations and migrations for some of the largest, most critical enterprise customers.”

