Sidus Space Engages GTM Advanced Structures to Integrate Space-Proven Solar Panels into LizzieSatTM 

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing combined with commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, announced their partnership GTM Advanced Structures (“GTM”) to integrate their space-proven solar panels into LizzieSat™.

Sidus Space is in advanced stages of developing LizzieSat, a proprietary partially 3-D printed satellite, expected to launch in 2023. The satellite design utilizes a combination of eight (8) deployed and additional body mounted solar panels to generate up to 400 watts of usable power for satellite operations and up to 50 watts continuous for payloads.

Since 2013, GTM has manufactured solar panels for the SmallSat market from 1U up to 12U solar panels. In the past two years, GTM has integrated more than 1400 triple junction cells onto solar panels. This, combined with GTM’s development of a Plug and Play substrate using industry proven methods and products, creates a rapidly producible, highly reliable, cost-effective product. GTM’s experience, combined with the selection of Azur Space, ensure both the efficiency and longevity of power collection which is vital to accommodating both vehicle basic operations and supporting payloads throughout the orbital lifetimes. Azur Space assemblies provide space solutions with a higher integration level. Based on their high-efficiency solar cells of the 28% or 30%-Advanced class, the assemblies are additionally equipped with cover glasses and interconnectors.

“We’re excited to partner with GTM, an AS9100 certified company, to integrate its space-proven solar panels into LizzieSat™, providing our satellite with solar power and furthering our sustainability efforts. GTM is utilizing its space-proven solar panel manufacturing heritage, employing industry leading Azur Space solar cell assemblies (SCA) to provide Sidus Space with high reliability performance over the orbital lifetime of LizzieSat™. The solar panels are both fixed body mounted and deployable arrays providing a maximum level of exposure for power generation,” said Carol Craig, Sidus Space Founder and CEO.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About GTM Advanced Structures

GTM Advanced Structures is an independent technology-based company, located in The Netherlands, providing complete support to aerospace companies in the development and realization of advanced structures. Mostly active in the Aerospace market GTM Advanced Structures supports OEM, (large) component & material manufacturers in product development and by supplying new products including the development and manufacture of solar panels for small satellites.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.