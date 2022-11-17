Cepton and Exwayz Collaborate on State-of-the-Art Lidar-based Mobile Robotics Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, is collaborating with Exwayz to demonstrate new lidar-based perception solutions for mobile robotics applications.

Exwayz provides plug-and-play perception software to enable lidar-based 3D mapping, localization and re-localization as well as object detection and classification. Its complete SDK for real-time 3D lidar processing is used primarily in mobile robotics for logistics, construction, security and more. Lidar solution providers, regardless of their own software capabilities, can integrate Exwayz’s software with their own lidar hardware for an easy demonstration of how lidar enhances intelligence for robotic applications. Cepton’s collaboration with Exwayz adds to Cepton’s existing perception solutions, creating new possibilities to streamline the development and demonstration of lidar-integrated robotic systems across a fast-growing customer base.

Due to its excellent 3D sensing capabilities and ability to operate under challenging lighting conditions, lidar is quickly becoming recognized as an essential sensor technology within robotics. Lidar offers unparalleled accuracy in detecting an object’s distance, size and moving speed. Lidar’s high-precision 3D data not only helps robotic systems navigate safely and autonomously, but also allows operators to easily track their locations while gaining critical insights into how a space is being utilized (e.g., footfall traffic, space occupancy and crowd density). Lidar performs day and night, indoor and outdoor, making it available 24/7. In addition, lidar does not collect biometric data, allowing it to be used in privacy-sensitive venues to accurately classify people from other objects and anonymously track their movement.

Cepton offers a full suite of lidar sensors for automotive and smart infrastructure applications, as well as proprietary perception solutions. Cepton’s collaboration with Exwayz further unlocks the potential utilization of its lidar technology across a wide range of mobile robotics applications. By leveraging the versatility and reliability of Cepton’s high-performance, easy-to-integrate lidars, Cepton and Exwayz aim to provide an immediate solution to expediting solution integration processes for global customers.

Henri Häfner, Director Product Management, Marketing and Business Development at Cepton, says: “Cepton’s automotive-grade lidar sensors have demonstrated the quality and reliability necessary for mobile robotics solutions. Our core lidar technology enables an optimal combination of high performance, ruggedness and unrivaled embeddability.

We are now pleased to be working with Exwayz to also deploy Cepton’s award-winning Nova Lidar for near-range applications. Nova is designed to address perception blind spots, with its miniature size that’s ideal for smaller unmanned systems. Exwayz offers outstanding customer-centric support along with their products. Their agile and dynamic working style impressed me from day one. We can’t wait to showcase to our customers how they can utilize accurate, anonymous 3D lidar perception to elevate the intelligence and safety of mobile robotics.”

Mathias Corsia, CTO and co-founder at Exwayz, says: “We have been working with Cepton since the first day we released our product in October 2021. In addition to the impressive range and level of details measured by their sensors, we were very impressed by the compactness and variety of Cepton’s product line, which fits perfectly the industry needs in terms of integration and robustness for making autonomous systems a reality.”

Hassan Bouchiba, CEO and co-founder at Exwayz, adds: “We are thrilled by the experiments our teams are carrying together on the brand-new Nova lidar and we cannot wait to see it integrated in various systems for making 3D perception reliable and safe at a near range.”

As a full-stack provider, Cepton offers lidar solutions that are flexible and compatible with both proprietary and external software. Cepton is developing its next-generation Helius Smart Lidar System for smart cities, traffic management, security, crowd analytics and robotic automation. The first generation of Helius has already been deployed globally since 2019, helping transform cities and spaces while making a real-world impact. To learn more, visit: https://www.cepton.com/products/helius

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors business. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high performance, high quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI to provide local support to automotive customers in the Metro Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Exwayz

Exwayz is a Parisian deep-tech startup developing software for real-time 3D Lidar processing. With its best-in-class technology, Exwayz aims to democratize the use of 3D Lidar for autonomous robotic systems.

Exwayz is part of Station F, the world biggest startup campus and WILCO accelerator program. It has been selected in top 100 start-ups to invest in in 2022 by Challenges. Exwayz is also engaged with global leading mobile robotics companies.

Exwayz simplifies and accelerates 3D LiDAR integration in autonomous systems by providing an embedded software solution for mobile robots. This is the first solution that provides in real-time self-localization and object detection, classification and tracking. Exwayz solution is sensor agnostic and adapted to any mobile robotics use case. It achieves unseen robustness and precision levels through cutting-edge innovations in Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) and 3D vision.

For more information, visit www.exwayz.fr and follow Exwayz on LinkedIn.