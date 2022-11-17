PropTech Innovator Tour24 Completes Integration with Multifamily Artificial Intelligence Platform from Hyly.AI

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tour24, developer of a mobile app that offers renters an easy way to tour apartments and gives property management teams the ability to seamlessly manage tours, today announced its integration with the Hyly.AI platform. This partnership will improve how leasing teams do their jobs and at the same time create a better experience for future renters throughout the entire leasing process.

Hyly.AI uses data-driven Journey AI to nudge, convert and accelerate the prospect’s journey from a lead to lease to renewals. During the tour phase of this journey, it unifies tour options in a single pane of glass using the “Tour Site Experience” while removing barriers to scheduling tours. This partnership allows property management teams to save time by effortless scheduling of self-guided tours, unifying the scheduling calendar, and delivering accurate lead-acquisition source reports.

This integration supports the management of all leads through the Hyly.AI platform, including having all prospect data appear on Hyly.AI guest cards and leasing calendars. Onboarding managers will work with Tour24 clients to ensure that proper links from the property website are in place for the Tour24 registration/scheduling process.

Georgianna W. Oliver, Founder and CEO of Tour24, says, “Apartment operators that want to stay ahead of the curve should adopt new technologies that streamline the entire rental process from tour to lease to move-in. Hyly.AI has a proven track record of working with leading property management firms, and we look forward to a great partnership as we together expand our ability to improve the leasing experience.”

“Multifamily needs to change how it works,” said Munish Gandhi, Founder and CEO of Hyly.AI. “We have architected an open ecosystem that unifies both customer experiences and customer data across multiple platforms in multifamily. We are excited that Tour24 shares our vision to replace the current technology patchwork with a seamless journey across multiple vendors that benefits digital marketers, marketing analysts, and on-site teams.”

Jenna Miller, Senior Director of Marketing at Bozzuto, a diversified property company that manages more than 90,000 rental units throughout the United States, added that “Bozzuto is invested in leveraging technology that enhances the renter experience and helps our busy leasing teams save time through increased efficiency. We're excited that Hyly.AI and Tour24 are helping us do this with their recent integration.”

About Tour24

Tour24 is the award-winning platform that partners with multifamily operators to offer self-guided tours. By focusing on easy access, custom interactive and audio/visual tour experience and seamless integration with existing tech stacks, Tour24 is the most comprehensive solution on the market. Providing high-quality, consistent coverage when offices are closed or leasing teams are unavailable, Tour24 optimizes a community’s leasing resources. Led by a high-caliber team of industry experts, Tour24 delivers more traffic, more tours and ultimately more leases. The company is based in Boston and is privately held. Learn more at tour24now.com.

About HylyAI

Founded in 2010, Hyly.AI uses a Humans + Machine philosophy to rethink “work” for the relationship-intense multifamily business. The Journey AI Suite (”Machine”) automates the complex, data-driven tasks of nudging, accelerating, and analyzing journeys all the way from lead acquisition to touring to leasing to renewals for the next year. This relief from mundane work elevates your staff (”Humans”) to focus on what they do best: building valued relationships and improving portfolio performance.