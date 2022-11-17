Six Flags Magic Mountain Transforms Into A Magical Winter Wonderland During Holiday in the Park®

Six Flags Magic Mountain transforms into a magical winter wonderland with over two million twinkling lights during Holiday in the Park. (Photo: Business Wire)

Visits with Santa, feast on holiday-inspired treats and sweets, and enjoy festive entertainment during Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Photo: Business Wire)

From coasters to cocoa, Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain is a winter spectacular for all to enjoy! (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Magic Mountain lights up the season during Holiday in the Park, select days November 24 - January 1.

Six Flags Magic Mountain lights up the season during Holiday in the Park, select days November 24 - January 1.

VALENCIA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain the undisputed Thrill Capital of the World, lights up the holiday season with the return of the beloved winter extravaganza—Holiday in the Park—on select days from November 24 through January 1. Beginning at 5:00pm, the magic of the season takes over as the park transforms into a dazzling winter wonderland with more than two million twinkling lights amidst a thrilling collection of world-class coasters and family attractions. The new Holiday Market offers additional merriment including holiday shopping, a nook for kids to write letters to Santa and more. From coasters to cocoa, it’s a holiday spectacular for all to enjoy!

“We’re delighted to be celebrating the magic of the season with the return of our beloved holiday event,” said Six Flags Magic Mountain Park President Don McCoy. “This year we’ve added more lights to newly themed areas, elevating the sights and sounds of the holidays in a truly captivating way. From joyful entertainment and musical light displays, to festive foods and seasonal treats, Holiday in the Park offers something for all to enjoy,” he added.

Guests who visit during Holiday in the Park will experience immersive and one-of-a-kind themed areas, including:

NEW – North Pole, located in Whistlestop Park, is home to Santa and Mrs. Claus along with their merry elves. Visit Santa in his cottage or enjoy crafts with Mrs. Claus, snap a holiday photo, or take a ride aboard the North Pole Express train. Beginning at 1:00pm on Holiday in the Park days through December 24;

NEW – Arctic Alley dazzles all with a whimsical light show choreographed to festive music and thousands of glimmering lights. Located near Viper;

NEW – Jingle Bell Way features magnificent, larger-than-life 30-foot walk-thru ornaments, brilliantly lit with thousands of twinkling lights. Located in DC UNIVERSE™;

NEW – Glacier Point is decked with hundreds of holiday lights, a festive open fire pit to roast marshmallows, and a feast of delicious Taste of Holiday in the Park foods and more. Located in METROPOLIS™;

NEW – Polar Bear Pass features a spectacularly lit holiday tree next to a festive open fire pit to keep warm and roast marshmallows with hundreds of sparkling lights. Plus, snap a holiday photo to cherish the moment forever. Located in the Golden Bear Plaza;

HollyRock! takes guests back in time through a lighted time-travel tunnel into the fabulous 1950’s, for a rockabilly holiday extravaganza featuring thousands of lights, a dazzling 22-foot tree, classic cars, festive “oldies” music, and an open fire pit to roast s’mores. Located in The Underground;

Peppermint Path offers a twisted peppermint surprise down the midway from Viper to Katy’s Kettle along a path lined with thousands of candy cane red and white lights;

Gleampunk District transpoerts guests into the 19th century, with the sights and sounds of the Industrial Revolution, in this beautifully lit area featuring thousands of lights along the tree-lined streets and planters. On the façade of Gearworks Theater, revelers will view a delightful video journey into the inner workings of the Steampunk Candy and Toy Factory;

Holiday Square dazzles guests with a kaleidoscope of hundreds of thousands of breath-taking colored lights on trees and buildings throughout the area, sprinkled with the wonder of falling snowflakes for everyone to enjoy; and

Snowy Nights features contemporary music and DJs on the Full Throttle stage during this novel celebration of the season with silvery trees and a live holiday show.

Six Flags Magic Mountain’s exclusive Taste of Holiday in the Park culinary delights will light up your taste buds with a wide variety of specialty holiday-inspired main courses, including BBQ cranberry ribs, leftover turkey sliders, and smoked turkey mac ‘n cheese. Indulge in festive sweets and treats including freshly made peppermint bark, apple pie funnel cakes, s’mores thrill shakes, and much, much more. Guests can also cozy up with loved ones and roast marshmallows over an open fire pit at one of several locations around the park.

To add to the merriment, guests can take home Holiday in the Park gifts and souvenirs, including novelty apparel, ornaments, and soft plush toys.

Holiday in the Park Days Include:

November 24, 25, 26, 27, December 3, 4, 10, 11, 17–31, and January 1

For more information on Holiday in the Park at Six Flags Magic Mountain, visit sixflags.com/magicmountain/events.

For the ultimate holiday gift, purchase a 2023 Six Flags Pass and enjoy thrills all season with in-park discounts, admission to Fright Fest®, Holiday in the Park® and many new events in 2023, and so much more. For more details visit sixflags.com/magicmountain.

About Six Flags Magic Mountain

Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, boasts 20 world-class roller coasters—more than any other theme park on the planet—and is home to more than 100 rides, games, and attractions, including roller coaster icons like Twisted Colossus, Tatsu, Full Throttle, and X2. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/magicmountain.

Follow us on Twitter @sfmagicmountain

Like us on Facebook @sixflagsmagicmountain @sixflagshurricaneharborla

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain

Follow us on TikTok @sfmagicmountain @hurricaneharborla

#SixFlagsMemories #HolidayinthePark #ThrillCapitaloftheWorld

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s22)