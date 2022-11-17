Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Recognizes New Members and Achievements as It Celebrates Its Second Anniversary

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As demand for unique, one-of-a-kind travel experiences continues to grow, Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”) marks its second anniversary with incredible growth, expanded offerings, and industry recognition for its hotels throughout the U.S. Curator now boasts a total of 88 members in its distinctive collection of independent lifestyle hotels and resorts.

Following a successful launch in 2020, Curator continues its mission of supporting lifestyle hotels and resorts through best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology while helping properties amplify what makes them unique. Across the membership, Curator helps to create an average of $1.2 million per hotel in estimated incremental asset value through its preferred programs and partnerships.

“Launching the Collection in 2020 was no easy feat,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Two years later, beyond adding new hotels, we’ve focused on generating innovative ways to engage our current members as well as their guests. We seek to build a community of indie champions that love their hotels just as much as we do. Looking ahead into the new year, we will continue to reach out to independent owners and operators to convey the value of joining Curator.”

Curator’s preferred program offerings cover more than 70 categories of hotel operational needs and will continue to grow and evolve with key initiatives including partnerships and marketing efforts as well as incremental revenue-generating programs.

This year, Curator established partnerships with travel-focused consumer brands to further enhance the guest experience. The company recently signed a preferred partnership with Travelzoo, a global Internet company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members. In addition, Curator finalized an agreement with BabyQuip, the leading baby equipment rental service and marketplace offering thousands of baby gear items, improving the way families travel.

The company also established a partnership with Bounce, a luggage storage company located in major cities across the U.S. as well as over 1,000 cities worldwide. The agreement provides local visitors with a convenient service to securely store their luggage, while generating additional revenue and exposure for participating hotels. These partnerships allow Curator members to quickly adopt and leverage new products and gain direct and increased access to partners, both industry-known and up-and-coming, to elevate their guest experiences and improve business performance.

When it comes to its members, Curator properties continue to gain industry recognition, including Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, which selected 20 properties as part of its 2022 rankings, while Travel + Leisure named 13 Curator Hotel & Resort Collection members to its esteemed 2022 World’s Best Awards.

To see a full list of Curator hotels, visit

www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com/destinations/country/usa.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and a group of industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, employee engagement and value creation while allowing their members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us at @CuratorHotelCollection.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 51 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 15 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.