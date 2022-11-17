Selina Brings Workout Parties to New York, Miami & D.C.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Selina Hospitality PLC. (“Selina”; NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers craving an authentic experience around a shared community is now partnering with 305 Fitness, a nightclub-inspired cardio concept. This unique affiliation will offer a 3-month workout series across New York, Miami, and Washington D.C. with more locations coming soon!

With 160+ locations, Selina provides guests with beautiful places to stay, travel, and work abroad indefinitely. Since its founding in 2014, Selina has inspired guests with a new exciting way to travel and live abroad seamlessly, providing infrastructure like high-speed internet, co-working spaces, authentically local guides, and a place for connection. Made for those with a work-from-anywhere mindset, Selina offers single-night and multi-month stays built with heart, soul and wanderlust.

Now Selina is expanding its wellness and fitness programming in the US with an exclusive affiliation with 305 Fitness. Founded in 2012, 305 Fitness is a dance-meets-HIIT workout that’s made for the next generation. Shed your shame, ditch the calorie counter, and have more fun while you sweat. In a 305 Fitness class, you’ll never watch the clock! Classes combine dance moves -- not your mom’s Zumba class! -- with high-intensity fitness interval training to create a 45-minute full-body, effective workout. Escape monotony and twerk it out while you smile and sweat.

“Selina is thrilled to be partnering with 305 Fitness to provide their unique wellness experience across a collection of Selina’s hotels and local communities," said Sam Khazary, Selina Senior Vice President and Global Head of Corporate Development. “The Selina movement was founded on community, built by entrepreneurs and industry disruptors, so it is important to us that we work with brands that foster community values and bring the same entrepreneurial spirit to their respective spaces. Millennials and Generation Z demand more than just rooms, so we are always looking for new ways to evolve our wellness and product offerings, and by collaborating with a brand like 305 Fitness we know this is something that will excite our guests and locals alike. Furthermore, this affiliation aligns with our strategic roadmap, leveraging our scaled infrastructure into expanding our creative portfolio of experiential offerings, increasing the size of our community to capture a larger share of their wallets."

305 emphasizes confidence and fun over burning calories or shredding 8-packs. 305 Founder and CEO Sadie Kurzban explains, “in a culture obsessed with calorie counting and diet culture, 305 rejects the notion that movement is punishment. We move because it feels good. Why not make it fun?”

305 Fitness is known for its body-positive ethos and celebrity following including Miley Cyrus, Drew Barrymore, Greta Gerwig and more! 305 Fitness investors include Tiesto, Kevin Durant, and Pure Barre founder, Carrie Dorr. With flagship studios in New York City, a virtual subscription, and 1 million members in the 305 global community, 305 Fitness is thrilled to bring its music-heavy, party-inspired workout to Selina across 3 locations this Fall.

Selina will offer 305 Fitness classes in New York, Miami, and Washington D.C. three times a week beginning the weekend of Nov. 18 for 3 months. Classes will occur at 10am on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Classes are complimentary for Selina guests and available to the public, on a first come, first serve basis.

Register for classes here!

About Selina New York:

Epicenter of the arts, Chelsea is Manhattan’s trendy neighborhood packed with cool culture and happening hotspots. Located between architectural delights, including the High Line, Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, and the iconic Madison Square Garden, Selina Chelsea hotel sits in a prime position in this dynamic district and is the place to see and be seen.

First class: Fri, Nov. 18 at 10am

Recurring classes: 12pm Fridays, 10am Saturdays, and 10am Sundays

Location: Selina covered rooftop bar

Address: 518 W 27th St, New York, NY 10001

About Selina Miami River

Selina Miami River offers an oasis in this busy city for community and self-care. With workshops, weekly BBQs, and outdoor music concerts, this Selina destination is at the heart of the emerging Miami River scene. With views of downtown Miami and Biscayne Bay, Selina Miami River offers the charming, tropical island vibe of this Miami neighborhood.

First class: Sat, Nov. 19 at 10am

Recurring classes: 12pm Fridays, 10am Saturdays, and 10am Sundays

Location: Selina bar patio (covered outdoor patio)

Address: 437 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33130

About Selina Washington D.C.

Located in DC’s up and coming Union Market area, surround yourself with awe-inspiring monuments, American history, and modern-day culture at Selina Union Market Washington. Footsteps from Union Station and other main transport links, explore the Capital with ease and fill your days with visits to iconic attractions like Capitol Hill, The White House, and the Smithsonian museums. On-site features include a comfortable cowork space complete with high-speed WiFi, rentable artist studios and meeting rooms, a cinema room, an exhibition space that attracts renowned local artists, and a wellness area, perfect for stretching out after a long day in the city!

First class: Sun, Nov. 20 at 10am

Recurring classes: 12pm Fridays, 10am Saturdays, and 10am Sundays (TBD)

Location: Selina wellness studio (yoga and dance studio)

Address: 411 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

How to Register for 305 Classes at Selina:

Classes are free and available on a first come, first serve basis at 305fitness.com.

For press/media bookings, please email AndreaSanchez@305fitness.com.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's largest hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina's portfolio includes 163 open or secured properties across 25 countries and six continents. To learn more, visit www.selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.