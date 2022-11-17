2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. Award Honors Housekeepers Who Go Above and Beyond

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today announced the grand-prize winner and runners-up in the 2022 Cintas S.H.I.N.E. (Star Housekeepers in a New Era) Award.

Christine Perkins, a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cedar City in Cedar City, Utah won the contest’s $5,000 cash grand prize. Additionally, her property will receive a comprehensive product, training and consultation package from Cintas and its contest partners.

“This year’s S.H.I.N.E. Award finalists truly embody what a strong work ethic looks like,” said Nicole Beall, Vice President - Hospitality & Gaming Strategic Markets at Cintas. “Housekeepers in the hospitality industry have shown great resilience and dedication to overcome tremendous obstacles the last few years while they have worked tirelessly to provide exceptional service to guests and staff alike."

In nominating Christine for the S.H.I.N.E. Award her General Manager, Shallon Engle, noted that Christine is a “superstar who has endured a lot” while remaining committed to her job through the most challenging circumstances.

Following a COVID-19 diagnosis, Christine suffered a significant stroke that affected her ability to speak, count and read. Because of the severity of her stroke, she was rushed to a hospital in a nearby town – but she still made sure someone alerted her staff so her work at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cedar City could get done.

Since she received treatment for her stroke, Christine has regained her full ability to speak and has returned to the property in her role as head housekeeper.

“We received numerous nominations this year and every single entry highlighted the important work that housekeepers are doing, and the positive impact they have on their hospitality properties across the country,” Beall added. “However, Christine’s dedication to the hotel’s staff and guests – despite her own life-threatening emergency – made her stand out and we’re so honored to recognize her as this year’s S.H.I.N.E. Award grand-prize winner.”

The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Cedar City will also receive:

$2,500 in cleaning and hygiene products and services from Cintas

A training and development package from the Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association (IEHA), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, valued at $3,500

A package from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association that includes complimentary enrollment in the GBAC Infectious Disease Awareness Course

A comprehensive product package from Rubbermaid Commercial Products, valued at more than $2,300

The nine runners-up whom each receives a $500 cash prize and additional prizes for their property include:

Arlene Velasco at Residence Inn and Springhill Suites by Marriott in Fishkill, N.Y.

Carolyn McCloud at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo, Mich.

Jean Gomez at Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Karen Miller at The Liberty, A Luxury Collection Hotel in Boston

Maria Bravo at Days Inn by Wyndham Galt in Galt, Calif.

Olga Fernandez at ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas

Paula Aguilar at Wylie Hotel in Atlanta

Traci Poyer at Sandia Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, N.M.

Victoria Rios at Holiday Inn Morgantown in Morgantown, Pa.

The grand-prize winner and the nine runners-up were selected by a panel of judges that included hospitality expert and television and podcast host Anthony Melchiorri, and representatives from Cintas, ISSA, IEHA, GBAC and Rubbermaid Commercial Products.

To learn more about the Cintas S.H.I.N.E Award, visit www.cintasshineawards.com.

About Cintas Corporation

Cintas Corporation helps more than one million businesses of all types and sizes get Ready™ to open their doors with confidence every day by providing products and services that help keep their customers’ facilities and employees clean, safe and looking their best. With offerings including uniforms, mats, mops, restroom supplies, first aid and safety products, fire extinguishers and testing, and safety training, Cintas helps customers get Ready for the Workday®. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Cintas is a publicly held Fortune 500 company traded over the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol CTAS and is a component of both the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index and Nasdaq-100 Index.

About ISSA

With more than 10,500 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

About IEHA, a Division of ISSA

IEHA, Indoor Environmental Healthcare and Hospitality Association, a Division of ISSA, focuses on the healthcare, hospitality, and other environmental services sectors of the cleaning industry. This 1,300-plus member professional association was founded in 1930 and merged with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, in 2017. Executive housekeepers manage environmental service programs in commercial, industrial, or institutional facilities. They direct staff, ranging from a few to several hundred people, and handle budgets from thousands of dollars to millions. IEHA provides members with an array of channels through which they can achieve personal and professional growth. For more information, visit ieha.org.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response, and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council™ (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial, and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address, and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, infectious disease and biological material response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ Facility and Service Accreditation Programs, training and certification of individuals, and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About Rubbermaid Commercial Products

Rubbermaid Commercial Products (RCP), headquartered in Huntersville, NC, is a manufacturer of innovative, solution-based products for commercial and institutional markets worldwide. Since 1968, RCP has pioneered technologies and system solutions in the categories of washroom and safety, cleaning, waste handling, material transport, and food services. RCP is part of Newell Brands’ global portfolio of leading brands and continues to develop innovative products. Visit www.rubbermaidcommercial.com to learn more.