Risas Dental and Braces Taps Pearl to Bring AI-Enhanced Dental Care to Patients Across Southwestern US

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pearl, the global leader in dental AI solutions, and Risas Dental and Braces, a dental healthcare group committed to providing high quality and accessible dental care to all, today announced a partnership to implement Pearl’s Second Opinion® and Practice Intelligence® solutions in Risas’ 27 practice locations across Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and Texas. The partnership will equip Risas’ practices and providers with Pearl’s suite of FDA-cleared comprehensive pathology detection AI software aimed at elevating the standard of patient care through improved precision and diagnostic consistency.

Founded on a vision to provide enhanced dental services at an affordable rate for underserved markets and patients from varying financial situations, Risas Dental and Braces is committed to offering quality dental care and putting patients’ needs first. Pearl’s AI-driven solutions will help enhance patient care across Risas’ practices and provide clinicians with the tools they need to improve patient communication and deliver diagnostic consistency.

“Our commitment to providing patients with affordable and accessible care includes an equal commitment to delivering care of the highest caliber,” said Risas Dental’s chairman and CEO Jeffrey Adams. “In partnering with Pearl, we’re putting the most innovative and effective diagnostic aid and patient communication technology available into our clinicians’ hands to help them deliver on that mission with every patient we serve.”

Pearl has established itself at the forefront of dentistry’s AI revolution with two computer vision solutions for dental practices. Second Opinion® is the first-and-only chairside AI software cleared by the FDA to help dentists detect numerous common conditions found in patient x-rays. In addition to the unique breadth of its pathology detection capabilities, Second Opinion® is also the only chairside AI radiologic aid authorized by the FDA to read both bitewing and periapical x-rays of adult teeth in patients as young as 12 years old. The company’s clinical performance software, Practice Intelligence® applies those clinical AI capabilities in conjunction with patient treatment data to uncover actionable insights that dental practices apply to elevate practice operations and clinical performance.

“Our partnership with Risas brings the benefits of AI to one of dentistry’s most dynamic, forward-looking and patient-centric practice groups,” said Ophir Tanz, founder and CEO of Pearl. “Risas and Pearl share a goal of transforming the way dentistry is offered in the United States and together we’re accelerating that transformation with a technology that makes the best care more accessible to more patients.”

About Pearl

Pearl is leading the global dental AI revolution with groundbreaking computer vision solutions that elevate efficiency, accuracy and the standard of care in dentistry. Founded in 2019 by Ophir Tanz, Pearl is backed by Craft Ventures and other leading venture capital firms. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.hellopearl.com.

About Risas Dental and Braces

Risas Dental, one of the fastest growing dental practices in the country, embraces a lifelong mission to change the way dentistry is offered in the United States. Driven by the belief that proper oral health and treatment is critical to one’s overall health, Risas Dental is committed to transforming dental care by offering flexible, affordable, convenient, and bilingual dental care services. Founded in 2011 by Nicolas Porter, Risas Dental strives to provide high quality, affordable and accessible dental care services for all, regardless of insurance status or financial situation.