Tufin Appoints e92plus as a UK Distributor to Support Channel Growth

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tufin®, the leader in network security policy management, today announced it has appointed e92plus to build its channel presence in the UK.

e92plus is a leading UK cybersecurity distributor working with more than 1,200 VARs, MSPs, SIs and CSPs. It is credited with having launched some of the biggest names in cybersecurity and has transformed distribution - especially around cloud security and managed services.

As a channel-first provider, Tufin is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand for policy-based support to manage network complexity, as enterprises navigate the challenges of cloud growth, cloud migration and hybrid infrastructures. Tufin selected e92plus for its specialist security focus, its large ecosystem of partners, and its track record in building out new sales opportunities for vendor partners in the UK.

Nick Lowe, VP Sales Europe for Tufin, said:

“Our aim is to focus on investing in the channel to expand and support further growth. This partnership is a big step in the next stage of growth for Tufin and will help us to build new opportunities with a wide network of channel partners. We chose e92plus because it’s a security-first organisation and one of the most innovative distributors in the marketplace. It has a wide reach within the systems integration markets and its technical expertise and excellence is fully aligned with our own aims to develop mutual pipelines, with logo acquisitions in areas that we don’t currently see coverage. Our channel partners focus on Tufin being a game-changer for complex enterprises and e92plus will help us reach further and wider - particularly in its UK market - enabling us to support our channel partners throughout the whole sales cycle.”

Mukesh Gupta, e92plus CEO and co-founder, said:

“As the challenge to combat cyber threats grows, so does the complexity of the networks and cloud infrastructures that organisations are defending. We see huge opportunities in simplifying the management of those cybersecurity policies, and Tufin is a perfect fit. Their channel-first approach resonates with our partner community, and their approach to automation and agility helps our partners demonstrate tangible ROI and benefits while delivering their own technical services.”

Tufin currently boasts the broadest integration across the security and networking ecosystems. The company’s latest release, TOS R22-1, includes expanded Microsoft® Azure native firewall integration, CI/CD integration for continuous compliance enforcement, as well as added support for Check Point® Inline Layers and Palo Alto Networks® Panorama™.

About Tufin

Tufin is the leader in network security policy management. The platform centralizes, automates and orchestrates network and cloud access for many of the largest organizations in the world. Over 2,900 enterprises have trusted Tufin to implement accurate network changes in minutes instead of days, accelerate secure application deployments, and virtually eliminate manual tasks. A vendor-agnostic solution designed to integrate network and cloud security processes, Tufin is the answer to balancing security and business agility. Find out more at www.tufin.com.

About e92plus

For e92plus, it’s all about being channel-first. Since we started over 30 years ago, we’ve been dedicated to empowering our partners and helping them accelerate their business growth. We’re now the UK’s biggest dedicated cybersecurity VAD. For our reseller partners, our expertise in cybersecurity has helped them protect thousands of organisations across the UK, with our in-house teams supporting our channel community every step of the way. With a portfolio that includes the most exciting, innovative and disruptive technology in cybersecurity – from market leaders to start-ups, we’re committed to delivering outstanding value to our thousands of customers with a channel-first approach. We’re also helping our partners build their managed services practices, and embrace the cloud marketplace revolution through our dedicated e92msp and e92cloud divisions. Learn more at www.e92plus.com.