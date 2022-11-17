HCLTech Scales up CSR Initiatives in the Americas

NOIDA, India & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As part of its commitment to supercharge the progress of local communities where it operates, HCLTech (XNSE: HCLTECH), a leading global technology company, is scaling up its CSR initiatives in the Americas.

The Company announced new partnerships with leading charitable organizations - Girl Up, Feeding America and One Tree Planted - to contribute to efforts that address some of the most pressing development challenges, which include education and gender equality, food insecurity and climate change.

Girl Up: Created by the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative with the goal of advancing gender justice and promoting girls and women in leadership positions. Working with Girl Up, HCLTech will help to empower young leaders and create greater education and employment opportunities through programs such as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for Social Good Bootcamp with the theme of “Safe Cities Powered by Technology,” an Innovation Lab, a Mentorship Program and a multi-day Global Leadership Summit.

Feeding America: Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through this renewed partnership, HCLTech will work with Feeding America and food banks in locations with elevated rates of hunger. Through employee volunteering opportunities across the country, HCLTech will contribute to fight against food insecurity and food waste.

One Tree Planted: One Tree Planted opens opportunities for people to make a positive impact on the environment through reforestation projects across the globe. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. HCLTech committed to planting 100,000 trees across the U.S., Canada, Brazil and Mexico and continues local volunteer opportunities.

HCL Foundation, the CSR arm of HCLTech, has invested more than $110 Mn in programs that have positively impacted over 5.1 Mn lives across India. The company aims to expand its corporate and social responsibility (CSR) initiatives across the global geographies it operates in.

“At HCLTech, we are deeply committed to uplift communities in which we live and work,” said Dr. Nidhi Pundhir, Vice President and Director, HCL Foundation. “Through these partnerships, we aspire to contribute toward an inclusive and sustainable world through meaningful interventions on some of the most important issues facing the world, from food insecurity to the environment and equitable education and work opportunities.”

“HCLTech has been a steady champion of efforts to foster more education and upskilling opportunities to diverse workforces around the world,” said Melissa Kilby, Executive Director, Girl Up. “We are excited to be in partnership with HCLTech and to educate and invest in the next generation of transformative girl and youth leaders in STEM, together. Our STEM for Social Good Bootcamp will support future generations of women technologists to envision and implement technology-driven solutions aimed at making our cities safer and more accessible for everyone.”

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 219,000+ people across 54 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending September 2022 totaled $12.1 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Girl Up

Girl Up is a girl-centered leadership development initiative, focusing on equity for girls and women in spaces where they are unheard or underrepresented. We believe when girls and women are in positions of influence, they work to create a more just and equitable world for everyone.

Girl Up operates a global network of regional affiliates reaching 150,000 girls in 150 countries. We deliver evidence-based leadership development training through our youth-led Clubs, programs, and events. As members of a global movement, girls are a force for social good – connected to a Community of their peers who are advocating for policy change and advancing gender justice.

Founded in 2010 and hosted by the United Nations Foundation, Girl Up welcomes girls and youth of all gender identities to start a Club and join our movement to advance gender justice worldwide. Together, we are expanding girls’ skills, rights, and opportunities to lead, and changing the face of leadership for generations to come.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit feedingamerica.org, Facebook or Twitter.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org.