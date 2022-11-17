MindCare Partners with ThinkAndor® to Provide AI-Enabled Virtual Care to Combat Nationwide Mental Health Crisis

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MindCare Solutions Group, one of the nation’s leading providers of telepsychiatry and behavioral health services, has partnered with Andor Health and the ThinkAndor® Platform, an AI-Enabled Virtual Care platform, that gives world-renowned healthcare organizations a better way to connect and collaborate.

Healthcare systems are overwhelmed with congestion in the emergency department (ED), placing a heavy burden on hospitals suffering from staffing shortages. With as many as one in eight patients presenting at the ED suffering from a mental health issue, the wait for a consultation can take hours and sometimes days. By combining Andor’s technology with MindCare’s national network of mental health professionals, hospitals and health systems will now have the staff assistance, procedures, and technology to rapidly assess the mental health needs of patients and route patients to appropriate levels of care. This innovative new approach to mental health can help unclog the ED and get patients the care they need in real time.

“By integrating technology and workflows, we are bringing just-in-time behavioral health capabilities to any care setting. This unrivaled capability directly addresses staffing shortages by creating unprecedented efficiencies in the ED while keeping patients within the healthcare system,” explained Raj Toleti, chairman and CEO of Andor Health.

“As a leading provider of telepsychiatry and behavioral health services, MindCare Solutions is focused on addressing the mental health crisis with evidence-based clinical care pathways, advanced technology, and world-class providers,” stated David Morris, CEO, MindCare Solutions. “Since 2020, telehealth appointments for mental health have increased 100-fold. By partnering with Andor Health, MindCare Solutions can provide a scalable, holistic approach to mental health without burdening a health system’s existing staff.”

About MindCare Solutions

MindCare is a leading provider of 24/7 telepsychiatry, telebehavioral health services to acute hospital emergency rooms in over 250 hospitals across the US. MindCare also services Long Term Care patients in over 250 nursing home facilities and provides rounding and specialty care in outpatient clinics and correctional facilities across the country. MindCare performs over 360,000 consults and evaluations annually by dedicated provider teams working with multiple layers of clinical leadership ensuring the delivery of highest quality psychiatric services.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams inside and outside their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.