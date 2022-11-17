Velocity Solutions and Allied Solutions Team up to Offer Digital Business Loan Platforms to the Financial Marketplace

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Solutions announces that Allied Solutions has added the Akouba® and Akouba® Micro digital lending platforms to its partnership portfolio, providing access to the platforms to its extensive network of financial institutions. Velocity and Allied Solutions have maintained a strategic partnership since 2015 to deliver consumer-friendly and compliant solutions to financial institutions and their account holders across the country.

Akouba® is a cloud-based SaaS business loan platform, which streamlines the application process from end-to-end, providing a superior experience for business borrowers and loan officers. Akouba® Micro is an automated, digital business microloan platform, the newest addition to Velocity’s lending solutions for banks and credit unions. Akouba Micro’s automated process does not use a credit score to determine loan eligibility, rather, the system calculates the borrower’s ability to repay the loan based on their transactional account history and other types of alternative data.

“We’re thrilled to add these platforms to our Allied Solutions partnership portfolio,” said Mike Triggiano, Velocity EVP of Product Management and Corporate Development. “Our technology, products and platforms align seamlessly with Allied’s breadth of solutions, and we’re pleased to expand our relationship and continue to deliver innovative, responsible and revenue-generating products to the banking marketplace.”

“The opportunity to offer Akouba® to the marketplace could not have come at a better time,” said Traci Mottweiler, 2nd Vice President of Product Management, Allied Solutions. “With the fluctuating economic landscape, it’s important that we offer our clients solutions that meet their needs and help them meet the demands of their consumers. This new digital lending platform will be able to deliver much needed liquidity to business account holders through a quick and simple channel -- this agility is what makes this program stand out above the rest,” said Mottweiler.

To learn more about adding Akouba® and Akouba® Micro as a product offering at your financial institution or for a free demo, please contact your Allied Solutions representative. Or, visit: www.myvelocity.com/DigitalBusinessLending.

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of technology solutions that drive revenue, service and compliance for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics, manages risk, and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

About Allied Solutions

Allied Solutions is one of the largest providers of insurance, lending, risk management, and data driven solutions to financial institutions. Allied Solutions uses technology-based solutions customized to meet the needs of 4,000 clients along with a portfolio of innovative products and services from a wide variety of providers. Allied Solutions is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, with regional offices in Florida, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Texas. Allied Solutions is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of Securian Financial Group. Visit alliedsolutions.net to learn more.