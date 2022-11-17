SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater Introduce AI-Based Security Screening by Evolv Technology

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater, and Evolv Technology, the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, entered into a multi-year partnership to bring safer, more accurate threat detection to the venues’ entries. As part of the agreement, Evolv was named the “Official Weapons Detection Screening Systems Provider” for the state-of-the-art venues, which are located at Hollywood Park, the 300-acre mixed-use development being built by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke.

SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater employ Evolv Express® systems, which use powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Fans walk through the sensors without always having to stop, enjoying shortened lines and the ability to move right through each venue’s entries.

“Evolv is a leading innovator within venue security and the addition of their scanners has enhanced the guest experience at SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater,” said Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park. “We’ve built our venues to accommodate the latest technology, and the Evolv technology allows our team to more efficiently keep guests safe and secure.”

Evolv security scanners can be found at each entry of SoFi Stadium, the home of the Los Angeles Chargers and reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, and YouTube Theater, a 6,000-seat performance venue situated under the same roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza. Evolv’s technology at both venues provides a seamless entry, allowing security to instantly differentiate between potential security concerns and everyday objects carried in pockets.

“Everything about SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater is world-class,” said John Baier, Evolv Technology’s vice president of sports. “These are state-of-the-art facilities in America’s second-largest city and home to two NFL teams, including the reigning Super Bowl champions. We’re thrilled to provide our advanced weapons detection solution that matches the top-notch experience the stadium and theater provides.”

SoFi Stadium and YouTube Theater are the latest venues to partner with Evolv and use the company’s technology to ensure a premium fan experience. For more information on Evolv Technology, visit https://www.evolvtechnology.com/.

About SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium, the home of the reigning Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke in Inglewood, Calif. The 3.1 million square-foot SoFi Stadium is the largest stadium in the NFL, as well as the first indoor-outdoor stadium. It seats approximately 70,000, expandable up to 100,000, with more than 260 luxury suites and more than 13,000 premium seats. SoFi Stadium was host to Super Bowl LVI and will host the College Football National Championship Game in 2023, and the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in 2028. Adjacent to the stadium and sitting under the same roof canopy is the 2.5-acre American Airlines Plaza and the 6,000-seat YouTube Theater. For more information about SoFi Stadium, visit www.SoFiStadium.com or @SoFiStadium on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About YouTube Theater

YouTube Theater is a 6,000-seat performance venue located at Hollywood Park, a near 300-acre sports and entertainment destination in Inglewood Calif., being developed by Los Angeles Rams Owner/Chairman E. Stanley Kroenke. The state-of-the-art theater is a 227,000 square foot, three-story indoor venue situated under the same roof canopy as SoFi Stadium and American Airlines Plaza. The venue can be configured to house three different crowd capacities, including intimate settings with minimum capacities of 3,400 and 4,400. Equipped with premium finishes throughout, the venue also offers guests both an interior and exterior balcony, luxury boxes, an industry room, and a private club with premium seats. Opened in August 2021, YouTube Theater is equipped to host a variety of events, including concerts, awards shows, esports competitions, community gatherings, conferences and more.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 425 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. Evolv Technology®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, and Evolv Cortex AI® are registered trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

