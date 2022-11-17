A New Think Tank at Concordia University Aims to Bridge Digital Innovation and Climate Action

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Concordia University — in collaboration with Future Earth Canada Hub — will house Sustainability in the Digital Age (SDA), a think tank that brings together subject-matter experts who will explore how digital innovation can support the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Damon Matthews is the Concordia Research Chair in Climate Science and Sustainability and SDA scientific co-director while Éliane Ubalijoro, the global hub director in Canada for Future Earth is executive director of SDA.

3 primary areas of focus

SDA seeks to influence policy changes to reach global climate goals, reverse biodiversity loss, support more equitable access to the digital economy and build public awareness on digital sustainability by focusing on three primary areas:

Research and innovation for new ways to scale and steer digital disruptions within environmental, social and economic systems

Policy and best practices that encourage sustainable and equitable digital transformations and develop guidance on how to avoid the risks associated with digital innovation

Training networks of multidisciplinary innovators, researchers and practitioners who are bilingual in both the digital and sustainability worlds

Read the full news release HERE: https://www.concordia.ca/news/stories/2022/11/17/a-new-think-tank-at-concordia-hopes-to-bridge-digital-innovation-and-climate-action.html