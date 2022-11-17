Granite Selected for $170 Million in I-10 Reconstruction Project near Tucson

WATSONVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been selected by the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) for an approximately $170 million reconstruction project near Tucson, Arizona. The project will be funded by ADOT, the Regional Transportation Authority, Federal Highway Administration, and Pima County and will improve Interstate 10 (I-10) between the Ina Road and Ruthrauff Road interchanges by reconstructing I-10 to provide four general purpose lanes in each direction. The award is expected to be included in Granite’s fourth quarter CAP.

The project will implement components of regional transportation plans by increasing roadway capacity, improving operations efficiency, and addressing existing roadway deficiencies to enhance safety for the traveling public. The Sunset Road Extension includes bridges over the Rillito Wash and Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR), which will allow access to I-10 from River Rd and alleviate congestion at the Orange Groove interchange. In total, the project includes construction of six new bridges, drainage facilities, mechanically stabilized earth walls, and electrical improvements. Granite will supply over 91,500 tons of hot mix asphaltic concrete and 67,500 tons aggregate base materials from its Tangerine Road Facility. In line with company’s sustainability practices, Granite will reuse or repurpose nearly 100% of the demolition material.

“This project combines two separate projects, ADOT’s I-10 widening and Pima County’s Sunset Road extension, into a single project that will complete one of the last remaining I-10 segments to be widened/improved in Tucson,” said Todd Hill, VP Regional Operations. “During construction, traffic impacts will be minimized by shifting traffic to the existing frontage roads, allowing expedited construction of the segment.”

The project is expected to begin January 2023 and be completed October 2025.

About Granite

Celebrating its centennial year, Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite civil construction provider. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.