Brooklyn College Launches New Career Program With Prestigious Corporate Leaders Including Aon, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Brooklyn College has launched the Brooklyn College Career Partners program, a new career readiness initiative that allows businesses and organizations to invest in rich, diverse talent so that students can better prepare for rewarding careers. The college is proud to announce its lineup of inaugural “Platinum Partners” — Aon, a global professional services firm; KPMG, a multinational professional services network; and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), an international professional services brand of firms.

The new program will allow these three longtime Brooklyn College supporters to deepen their relationship with the college by enhancing their engagement with students before they graduate. The involvement of these companies will serve as a model for other businesses and organizations to get involved in similar ways, paving the way for a robust career pipeline that will benefit both students and firms. These relationships will facilitate connections between private sector leaders and talented students and allow the corporate participants to host strategy consultations with the college’s Magner Career Center, host career events on and off campus, and engage with the campus in other initiatives and projects.

“This partnership will enhance our students’ career preparation and future success as Brooklyn College alumni,” says Brooklyn College President Michelle Anderson. “We are grateful for the ongoing relationship with Aon, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers and for their support in launching this initiative. We look forward to working with them and others to help open doors for our students.”

The Magner Career Center at Brooklyn College will execute the new Career Partners program as part of its extensive programming. Its staff works every day to support students in gaining the tools, knowledge, skills, and opportunities essential to reach their career goals. Providing immigrant, first-generation, and all students with alumni and other business connections helps them expand their professional networks, which often opens the door to opportunities. Through collaborations on campus with employers, alumni, faculty, and staff, the Magner Career Center prepares students to be leaders who transform their professions.

“The kind of access that the Career Partners program will provide to Brooklyn College students is especially valuable as many of our immigrant and first-generation students need to build their own professional networks,” says Natalia Guarin-Klein, director of the Magner Career Center. “These partners will allow for the networking opportunities as well as the real-world preparation our students need to successfully transition after graduation. The Magner Career Center is grateful for the support of our inaugural partners and looks forward to seeing firsthand the transformational outcomes that will result from our work together.”

