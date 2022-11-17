Gryphon Partners With DiligenceVault to Deliver Trusted and Tested Investigative Due Diligence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gryphon Strategies, LLC (Gryphon), a global leader in investigations and business intelligence, today announced that it has partnered with DiligenceVault, the largest online due diligence management platform.

More than 50,000 users, including over 12,000 asset managers, leverage DiligenceVault to digitize and streamline their due diligence framework. This partnership gives users access to Gryphon’s experienced team of investigators and global resources that uncover hard-to-find information on alternative investment managers, executives, businesses and markets so that they can make informed business decisions.

“We are excited to align with a trusted partner to offer extended and complex due diligence services that help clients mitigate business and reputational risks associated with a new investment, financial transactions, key hires or entrance into new markets.” said Jay Dawdy, CEO and President at Gryphon.

"At DiligenceVault, our focus is to partner with best-in-class solutions that are complementary to our services and create value for our customers. Pre-investment and ongoing information screening ensures that the fiduciary allocations are made to individuals and entities who are trustworthy and reliable, limiting the potential risk and liability for the investor. Gryphon’s services can help our customers assess the wealth of information that goes beyond background checks and public record searches," said Giulia Baiocchi, Head of Partnerships at DiligenceVault.

ABOUT GRYPHON

Gryphon partners with clients across the globe to help them assess new opportunities and tackle their most complex problems, often in challenging and opaque markets.

The company’s diverse global teams bring deep expertise and a range of perspectives to their work in complex due diligence, internal investigations, cutting-edge data mining and analytics, litigation support, and global strategic and political risk advisory.

With over 25 in-house language capabilities and country experts in offices in the U.S., UK, and Latin America they collaborate across the firm—supported by an extensive network of local contacts on the ground— to deliver powerful results that help clients gain an edge.

More information about Gryphon can be found at www.gryphon-strategies.com.

ABOUT DILIGENCEVAULT

DiligenceVault is the investment management industry’s leading two-sided, global fund diligence ecosystem for asset owners, allocators, service providers and fund managers, with over 50,000 platform users.