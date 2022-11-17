Velodyne Lidar Signs Multi-Year Agreement with GreenValley International

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to GreenValley International for handheld, mobile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) 3D mapping solutions, including in GPS-denied environments. Velodyne is already shipping sensors to GreenValley as part of this agreement.

GreenValley uses Velodyne’s Puck lidar sensors to provide perception and navigation capabilities that enable their systems to utilize SLAM (simultaneous localization and mapping) in their mobile mapping solutions. The ability to scan without GPS by using lidar allows foresters, archaeologists, civil engineers and surveyors to build robust datasets without preparations ahead of time or complex post-processing software. Velodyne’s power-efficient, versatile sensors allow GreenValley to incorporate their technology into a variety of form factors, from backpacks to drones/UAVs to handheld mobile devices that can be used in a wide range of indoor and outdoor environments, regardless of temperature, lighting or precipitation.

“Adopting Velodyne’s industry-leading lidar sensors has enabled GreenValley to innovate and provide various industries with cutting-edge, reliable 3D mapping solutions,” said Dr. Qinghua Guo, CEO of GreenValley International. “Velodyne’s lidar sensors currently power select models in our aerial and handheld mapping catalog. We have received extremely positive end user feedback, and we are excited about our future collaborations.”

“GreenValley is transforming various industries with its innovative and reliable lidar-powered 3D mapping solutions,” said Dr. Ted Tewksbury, CEO of Velodyne Lidar. “Enabled by Velodyne’s lidar sensors, GreenValley’s aerial and mobile mapping product catalog has greatly improved data processing efficiency, saving time and reducing costs for customers worldwide.”

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, a global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

GreenValley International is a leader in complete 3D surveying and mapping solutions. GreenValley focuses on LiDAR and image fusion technology, specializing in lidar, UAV, SLAM, photogrammetry, and other technologies to achieve an accurate digital representation of three-dimensional space. GVI high-precision lidar scanning systems, such as LiAir (UAV/Fixed-Wing), LiMobile (vehicle-mounted), LiBackpack, and LiPod (terrestrial), help create smart cities and provide intelligent solutions in energy, agriculture, forestry, roadwork, geographic information (GIS), mining, and more. LiDAR360, LiPowerline, LiStreet, and other GVI software solutions provide core processing and analysis for accurate point cloud editing and visualization.

