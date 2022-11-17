Babcock & Wilcox Awarded $24 Million Contract for Package Boilers and Environmental Equipment for North American Petroleum Refinery

AKRON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) announced today that its B&W Thermal and B&W Environmental business segments have been awarded a contract for more than $24 million to supply two industrial package boilers, auxiliary equipment and advanced emissions control technologies for a petroleum refinery in North America.

“Demand for reliable steam generation and advanced environmental technologies for the oil and gas industry is robust,” said B&W Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jimmy Morgan. “Our industrial package boilers and emissions control solutions provide our customers with flexible options and features to meet the unique demands and challenges of the petroleum refining business.”

B&W Thermal will design and supply two package boilers, burners, economizers and other equipment for the project. B&W Environmental also will supply two select catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to control nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions.

B&W Thermal has supplied more than 5,000 water-tube package and industrial boilers worldwide and has an established reputation for reliability and proven performance. The company’s industrial package boilers offer reliable power with low emissions, low auxiliary power requirements, simple operation, low maintenance and can be tailored for a variety of fuel options, including natural gas. B&W Environmental offers extensive experience, advanced technology and full-scope capabilities, and the emissions control solutions it provides are used by some of the cleanest and most efficient utilities and industrial facilities in operation around the world.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

