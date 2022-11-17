Forever 21 Teams up With Baby Phat and Phat Farm for an All-New Offering From the Ultimate Y2K Brands

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Forever 21, a leading fashion retailer, launched a new, limited-edition holiday collaboration with Baby Phat and Phat Farm.

Forever 21, Baby Phat and Phat Farm have teamed up for a dynamic capsule that features head-to-toe looks for the perfect winter style. The Baby Phat collection was curated by Kimora Lee Simmons, the brand’s CEO and Creative Director, as well as her children Ming Lee and Aoki Lee. The Phat Farm launch marks the brand’s re-emergence and introduction to a new generation.

“Since Forever 21 customers love our collabs, we’re excited to debut the exclusive Baby Phat winter collection and also re-introduce our Phat Farm brand just in time for the holidays,” said Kimora Lee Simmons.

The campaign, which will roll out across stores, e-commerce and social, will feature Kimora's son, Kenzo Lee Hounsou. Remaining true to the identity of Baby Phat and Phat Farm, the collaboration ushers in a new chapter for the family dynasty, showcasing the up-and-coming generational talent of Kimora’s daughters and son.

“This winter-wonderland themed collection features Y2K inspired design elements that are central to Baby Phat and Phat Farm’s core aesthetic that consumers know and cherish, and reintroduces them in a fresh new way,” says Winnie Park, CEO, Forever 21.

The collections include an array of sweaters, miniskirts, snow suits, sleepwear, accessories and more, ranging in sizes of up to 3XL. Pieces range from $9.99 - $129.99 and will be available for a limited time in stores and online at www.forever21.com.

About Forever 21

Forever 21 is a fashion industry leader making the latest trends accessible to all while inspiring unique style and confidence. With a renewed focus on the customer experience, the brand offers high style designs and fashion basics with compelling values and a dynamic store environment. While driving innovation across e-commerce and digital to expand access and convenience, the brand continues to strengthen its positioning as today’s preferred destination for the fashionable consumer. Forever 21 is located in more than 572 locations globally and online. For more information visit Forever21.com.

About Baby Phat and Phat Farm

The Baby Phat story began in 1999 with a simple baby tee, which would quickly change the landscape of women’s fashion. Today, Baby Phat remains streetwear focused and inspired, celebrating the culture while delivering the look and lifestyle of luxury. Through unprecedented real-estate within the collective consciousness, Baby Phat remains one of the most recognizable fashion disruptors to define an entire era of pop culture. To learn more about Baby Phat, visit BabyPhat.com. Phat Farm is a pioneer in streetwear dating back to its founding in 1992. Recently reacquired by Kimora Lee Simmons, the brand boasts a range of covetable and elevated sportswear and accessories for men and boys.