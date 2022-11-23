The Music Studio Atlanta Celebrates Their Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in East Cobb

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--East Cobb parents who want meaningful, fun activities for their children (or themselves) will be delighted that The Music Studio Atlanta (TMSA) has recently opened their beautiful 5000 sq. ft. studio, providing its special brand of engaging music lessons families love.

An official grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration took place on November 2nd with attendees including Cobb Chamber President Sharon Mason and many Chamber staff, County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell as well as many friends, family, and staff of TMSA.

TMSA has been teaching at their Vinings studio for over 10 years, so they come to East Cobb with an established, talented faculty and a professional service from top to bottom.

Founder/Director Cecilia Rowe says, “At TMSA, we’re parents too. We appreciate businesses that provide the best service possible and go the extra mile for families and students, and that’s what we do.”

East Cobb families will enjoy:

Friendly, patient instructors with lessons in Piano, Voice, Guitar, Strings, Drums and Intro to Music

Available lesson times 7 days/week with professional front desk staff

Engaging music lessons, where students play the songs they want to play

Exclusive, proprietary reward system to encourage student growth

Low pressure performance opportunities that build confidence and performance experience

TMSA offers many performance opportunities including their unique Destination Series where students perform at famous music halls throughout the USA. They recently performed at Graceland in Memphis and at the Fox Theatre and have announced the next big Spring ’23 Destination location will be in Cleveland, OH, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

TMSA students learn to focus, take risks, and persevere. They also gain confidence and improved self-esteem while developing a skill to be proud of. They are rewarded through TMSA’s exclusive proprietary reward system, trophies, and recognition as incentives for recital efforts.

Mrs. Rowe says about the expansion: “We are thrilled to bring our award-winning music program to Marietta and look forward to making great music with East Cobb families!”

The Music Studio East Cobb is located at Pavilions at Eastlake, 2100 Roswell Road, Suite 1128, Marietta, 30062. Further details can be found at www.TMSEastCobb.com or call/text 404-630-3885. You can also visit TMSA on Facebook or Instagram.