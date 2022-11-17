Virtual, Inc. Launches Social Impact Fund to Advance Northeastern’s Massachusetts Promise Fellowship’s Mission to Support Underserved Communities

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virtual, Inc., the leading provider of professional services to standards organizations, consortia and associations, announced today that it is creating a Social Impact Fund as part of its sponsorship of the AmeriCorps Massachusetts Promise Fellowship (MPF) at Northeastern University. Through the Fund, Virtual will invest $25,000 over five years in the MPF program to support schools, city agencies and community-based organizations in the effort to help young people reach their full potential. The Fund will provide fellowship stipends where needed, such as grants to current MPF Fellows leading academic enrichment and college and career exploration projects at host sites.

“As we continue to grow as an organization, so does our ability to make our mark on the world around us, and we want to contribute to strengthening the communities around us,” said Virtual, Inc. CEO Andy Freed. “Virtual’s Social Impact Fund will support innovative, practical solutions to providing mental health, academic and career resources to communities in need. We are proud to be assisting the MPF and its mission to make a difference in the lives of people facing financial hardship.”

Northeastern University places 40 AmeriCorps Promise Fellows at non-profit organizations across the Commonwealth each year to support academic enrichment and college and career exploration. The MPF program is making strides with the residents of the communities it reaches:

81% identify as BIPOC

38% are the first in their families to go to college

50% are serving in the communities they grew up in

31% are alumni of the programs they are serving with as fellows

44% grew up in low-income communities

50% of fellows are pursuing coursework at Northeastern University

“Virtual’s support of our Fellows is incredibly impactful, as it allows for them to worry less about financial stress and instead focus more on their youth, communities, and their development as emerging leaders,” said Christine Roque, Director of the Massachusetts Fellowship Program.

About the Massachusetts Promise Fellowship Program

The AmeriCorps Massachusetts Promise Fellowship (MPF) at Northeastern University grew from America’s Promise Alliance, a collaborative network based on “5 Promises” that form the conditions youth need to succeed: Caring Adults, Safe Spaces, A Healthy Start, An Effective Education and Opportunities to Serve. America’s Promise is a thought leader in dropout prevention, closing the opportunity gap and supporting young people beyond high school. MPF is hosted by Northeastern University’s division of City and Community Engagement and supported by the Massachusetts Service Alliance and the Corporation for National & Community Service. Visit https://masspromisefellows.org/ to learn more.

About Virtual, Inc.

Virtual is a professional services firm that enables organizations to achieve their goals and make a mark on the world. Whether helping an organization go from zero to 800 corporate members in a mere 18 months or extending the reach and impact of an international group dedicated to curing prostate and breast cancer, Virtual provides strategic advisory and execution services that drive real results for technology consortia, standards groups and associations that are forming, growing or changing.

Virtual has been recognized on regional and national “Top Places to Work” lists and has previously been named on Inc. Magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing private companies. Virtual is accredited by the AMC Institute, the global trade group that represents the association management industry.

For more information about Virtual, Inc., visit www.virtualinc.com or call +1 781-246-0500.

