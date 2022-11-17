LSI Announces First Ever Medtech Ecosystem Partner in China

Join thousands of Medtech leaders at LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summits to access the community, capital, and insights that help you grow.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Science Intelligence (LSI) today announced a multi-year collaboration with Mednovation, an industry hub for executives, entrepreneurs and investors working to finance and grow medtech ventures in China. Together, Mednovation and LSI will foster innovation and expand support for medtech leaders in the Chinese ecosystem.

As LSI’s preferred partner in China, Mednovation will support LSI events, market intelligence products, research services, and other strategic initiatives in China. Mednovation will continue to support and be integrated into LSI’s marquee Emerging Medtech Summits across North America and Europe, and will support LSI in expanding the Emerging Medtech Summit event family globally.

“China’s ecosystem presents a tremendous opportunity to advance medtech innovation and continue our efforts towards saving patient lives and improving the standard of care globally” said Scott Pantel, CEO of LSI. “With partnering events and market intelligence services trusted by global medtech leaders, we are excited to take another step in expanding our community. We look forward to working with Mednovation to engage, support, and develop China’s active medtech innovation ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to join forces with LSI and become their preferred partner in China,” said William Jin, Partner at Mednovation. “The cooperation between our companies will help us best support LSI’s global expansion efforts, medtech leaders that are exploring the Chinese market, medtech leaders in the Chinese market today, and the members of Mednovation seeking to access international markets and resources.”

The announcement comes after “LSI Europe 2022,” the first Emerging Medtech Summit outside of the United States. The event featured internationally acclaimed keynote speakers like Bernd Montag, CEO of Siemens Healthineers, and Antoine Papiernik, Managing Partner of Sofinnova Partners. The three-day summit took place at The Grove, a historic countryside retreat outside of London, England.

About Life ScIence Intelligence (LSI)

LSI, the Medtech Market Intelligence company, helps medtech leaders build businesses that save lives. With LSI’s ecosystem of partnering events, market research products, and media services, medtech businesses can access the community, capital, and insights that enable growth. LSI’s Emerging Medtech Summits (LSI USA and LSI Europe) bring innovators, investors, strategics, and service providers together at world-class venues to facilitate personalized partnering. Hundreds of medtech companies have trusted LSI to deliver more enjoyable and more effective partnering experiences that create relationships and accelerate growth. Based in Huntington Beach, California, LSI is building an enduring company to impact millions of people's health.

For more information, visit www.ls-intel.com and follow Life Science Intelligence on LinkedIn.

About Mednovation

The Mednovation is a platform of industrial leaders, investors, and service providers of the Chinese MedTech industry. We assist MedTech innovators seeking investors and collaboration opportunities in China market. Our services including licensing deal, JV set up, local manufacturing, commercialization, and China access strategy consultation. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.mednovation.cn.