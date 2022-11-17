Saguaro and Funakoshi Enter Distribution Agreement to make New Non-Toxic Dye Technology Available to Japan

QUEBEC CITY & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saguaro Technologies inc., a cell culture product company that offers a first-of-a-kind dye technology, and Funakoshi Co., Ltd., a top Japanese distributor of life science reagents and products, announces the establishment of a new distribution agreement where Funakoshi will help Saguaro accelerate sales of its products to the Japanese market.

“We are extremely pleased to enter this strategic partnership with a renown and reputable organization like Funakoshi. Funakoshi has expert knowledge of Japanese life science research, and with their 100 years of existence, they will be of tremendous help in establishing Saguaro’s presence in Japan," said Felix Lavoie-Perusse, Co-Founder & Chief Commercial Officer. “Funakoshi shares our vision that researchers should have access to the best cell culture technologies to improve drug discovery success.”

"Japanese life science research is well-known for the quality of their research and institutions. Our company is excited for the opportunity to help with breakthrough discoveries in Japan, and we are looking forward to working with a leading distributor like Funakoshi," continued Louis Turcotte, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer.

“We are excited to join force with Saguaro, and to be the distributor of choice for a company that brings innovative cell culture products to the market”, added Tetsuya Ikeda, President and Chief Executive Officer at Funakoshi. “Our catalog of products will be enhanced with products like the ChromaLive non-toxic dye technology. We fondly anticipate to collaborate with Saguaro in making high-value life science research products part of everyday research in Japan.”

About Saguaro

Saguaro offers next-generation cell culture products to help make drug discovery more successful.

Visit Saguaro’s website to learn more:

https://www.saguarobio.com/

About Funakoshi

Funakoshi Co., Ltd. has contributed as a leader to distribute research reagents and instruments for researchers in the life science fields since its foundation. Its corporate mission is to provide high quality products to broad range of customers throughout a domestic and international network. To learn more and to view the product brochure, visit www.funakoshi.co.jp. For more information on Funakoshi, please contact info@funakoshi.co.jp.