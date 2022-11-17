HONG KONG & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hong Kong is hosting a plethora of art world heavyweights in November as the Hong Kong Palace Museum opens Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein exhibition, and M+ will kick off the Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition. Both shows will have international appeal to visitors and art lovers, showcasing Hong Kong as the East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange.
Blockbuster Hong Kong Art Shows Draw Crowds
