Blockbuster Hong Kong Art Shows Draw Crowds

Hong Kong is hosting a plethora of art world heavyweights in November as the Hong Kong Palace Museum opens the "Odysseys of Art: Masterpieces Collected by the Princes of Liechtenstein" exhibition, and M+ will kick off "Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now." .Both shows will have international appeal to visitors and art lovers, showcasing Hong Kong as the East-meets-West center for international cultural exchange.