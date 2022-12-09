Their First Branch in an Outlet Mall! 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. to Open a Fifteenth Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK, on December 23, 2022 in Kaohsiung City

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open 2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK, in Kaohsiung City. This will be the fifteenth store in Taiwan for 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

GEO Holdings has over 2,000 shops and EC stores all over Japan, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs/CDs, on top of buying and selling video games, and 2ND STREET, which offers a comprehensive selection of used products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. In 2018, the first 2ND STREET stores outside Japan began opening in the United States and Malaysia. The first store in Taiwan opened in August 2020, and this shop, 2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK, will be the fifteenth.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK will open on the first floor of the SKM Park outlet mall in Kaohsiung. SKM Park is an outlet mall that opened this year, accessible from the MRT subway system, as well as overground railway lines. The inside of the mall is large, and contains approximately 220 restaurants and clothing stores as well as stores of well-known brands and 50 independent brands. It also has an amusement park conceptually based on the Suzuka Circuit, and is a venue that the entire family can enjoy. It is not just for shopping.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK will offer approximately 10,000 luxury items for reuse, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from the full inventory purchased at approximately 750 2ND STREET shops from all over Japan and Taiwan. Those items will include high quality but affordable selections from Japanese designer brands, internationally renowned luxury brands, American and European designer brands, and products from selected retailers.

The shop will be laid out in line with other 2ND STREET shops in Japan, with the different items and brands categorized, making it easier to find what you are looking for. A storefront will also be established to display various fashion styles.

In addition, purchasing will begin when the shop opens due to the short amount of time it took to introduce the buyer training program in Taiwan.

2ND STREET TAIWAN has plans to open two additional stores by the end of March 2023.

2nd STREET Kaohsiung SKMPARK Opening Date ： Friday, December 23, 2022, local time Address ： 1F, 1-1 Zhong'an Rd., Qianzhen District, Kaohsiung City, Taiwan Hours of Operation ： 11:00 until 21:30, Mondays through Thursdays, 11:00 until 22:00, Fridays and days before public holidays, 10:30 until 22:00, Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays Floor Space ： 3,522 square feet Products Available ： A total of approximately 10,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories. 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.： Address ： 5F-11, 41 Nanjing W. Rd., Datong District, Taipei Capitalization ： 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group) Date of Establishment ： August 30, 2019 Director ： Sadaharu Deguchi Business Description ： Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories 2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. URLs HP https://2ndstreet.com.tw Instagram https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreet_taiwan/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/2ndSTREET.TAIWAN/ LINE https://line.me/R/ti/p/@062zihqb

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retailer listed in the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with an annual turnover of 300 billion yen. It manages more than 2,000 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of sectors, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs/CDs, on top of buying and selling video games, 2ND STREET shops that buy and sell a comprehensive selection of used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as off-price retailers and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.