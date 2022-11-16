AHEAD and Harness® Launch Enterprise Cloud Acceleration Partnership

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AHEAD, a national leading provider of enterprise cloud solutions, announced a joint acceleration and optimization program with Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company. The partnership accelerates enterprise cloud and DevOps optimization for digital businesses by synchronizing the financial, operational and application development aspects of cloud consumption through an orchestrated managed services framework provided by AHEAD.

Harness provides an end-to-end software delivery platform for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production with velocity, quality, efficiency and governance. The Harness platform leverages machine learning to automate and increase cloud cost management savings by more than 70% on average. It also detects the quality of deployments and automatically rolls back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight to improve developer experience.

Harness’ innovative capabilities and features, combined with AHEAD’s consultative approach, extensive experience in cloud, security and data practices, and deep expertise in stitching together complementary technologies, help customers deploy and manage cloud services quickly and efficiently while maintaining performance and cost.

“AHEAD is leveraging the Harness platform to solve some of the most critical technical and business challenges for our joint clients,” said Joe Longo, Senior Director, Global Channel Sales at Harness. “Our partnership with AHEAD enables a world-class experience to help more organizations drive efficiency, automation and scale throughout their DevOps and FinOps journeys.”

The partnership will bring collective strength to our clients in the following areas:

FinOps

Help enterprise clients understand their technology spend, explore opportunities for cost savings and leverage automation to further reduce costs by optimizing the times workloads are available.

DevOps

Assist enterprise clients in accelerating their ability to set up pipelines and onboard developers to the Harness platform.

Prescriptive Integrations

Provide enterprise clients with a self-service developer experience, as well as onboard AWS and other key cloud services to developers rapidly, further accelerating time to value and reducing complexity.

Through this program, AHEAD and Harness have supported one of the nation’s leading airlines in streamlining cloud cost management to gain visibility into spend and workloads and deliver a better customer and developer experience through accelerated build and deployment pipelines for mobile application development. This will create greater cloud efficiency, allowing the airline to reduce waste and invest the savings back into its technology spend.

“Harness is a truly innovative partner and has significant momentum amongst our clients. The ability to cohesively manage modern approaches to development, combined with management of traditional workloads, allows our managed services teams to rapidly provide value to our customers,” said Nick Colyer, Senior Director, Next Generation Cloud Solutions at AHEAD. “Leveraging our integrations across cloud vendors, we are able to deploy starter kits to customers in minutes and assist their application teams with the cloud services they need across their AWS and cloud ecosystem.”

