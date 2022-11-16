Newrez and Shelter Mortgage Announce New Joint Venture Lender Carnegie Mortgage Partners

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, announced today the formation of its newest joint venture mortgage company, Carnegie Mortgage Partners, LLC (“Carnegie Mortgage Partners”), in partnership with Keller Williams Bergen County Partners.

“ The alliance with Newrez, one of the country’s top mortgage lenders and loan servicers, will empower Carnegie Mortgage Partners to elevate the customer experience in a monumental way,” said Mike Blasius, future President of Carnegie Mortgage Partners. “ Joining forces with Keller Williams Bergen County Partners brings so much growth potential and I look forward to building a team to rapidly scale the business and bring that growth to fruition.”

Specializing in residential purchase mortgage lending, Carnegie Mortgage Partners is headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, and will focus on serving borrowers across the state.

“ We are excited to partner with Newrez because their vision, and more importantly, their values fit nicely with our own,” said Al Donohue, Operating Principal of Bergen County Partners. “ We feel that bringing mortgage operations in-house will allow us to provide a one-stop-shop that will provide an enhanced experience for our agents and their clients.”

The launch of Carnegie Mortgage Partners marks a meaningful milestone for Newrez, making its 20th joint venture partnership under the portfolio of Newrez Ventures LLC, formerly known as Shelter Mortgage, the Newrez business division focused on joint venture lending.

“ Carnegie Mortgage Partners’ unwavering commitment to continued growth and exceeding customer expectations aligns seamlessly with the Newrez way,” said Randy Vanden Houten, Senior Vice President Joint Venture & Retail Lending at Newrez. “ We look forward to working with such a strong and experienced partner.”

For more information on the Newrez Ventures LLC joint venture platform, please contact Randy.VandenHouten@sheltermortgage.com or go to newrez.com.

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and help our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the Rithm Capital Corp. family.

About Newrez Ventures LLC

Newrez Ventures LLC is a leading retail residential mortgage originator predominantly focused on conforming purchase money loans generated through relationships with realtors, builders, and relocation companies. Founded in 1984 as a subsidiary of a community bank, Newrez Ventures LLC joined the Newrez family of companies in 2014. The company has loan officers across the country with joint venture and partner relationships in over 30 states. Newrez Ventures LLC has built a strong platform via its differentiated, partnership-based origination model, focus on purchase money originations and compliance-oriented culture.

About Keller Williams Bergen County Partners

Headquartered in Bergen County with key offices located in Ridgewood, Woodcliff Lake, Tenafly, Fort Lee and Rutherford, Keller Williams Bergen County Partners is a real estate company with a core purpose of changing people’s lives for the better. Rooted in the core values of learning, servant leadership and teamwork, BCP is a group of Top KW Real Estate Offices that operate as one large family/team united under that mission. With gross sales in excess of $3 Billion in 2021, BCP continues to achieve success through commitment to its values.