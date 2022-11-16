KlariVis Partners with Five Banks

ROANOKE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KlariVis, a fast-growing enterprise dashboard and analytics solution for the financial services industry, announced its partnership with five new financial institutions.

As financial organizations seek a simpler way to transform their data and empower executive and frontline decision-making, KlariVis continues to experience rapid growth. Since the start of the year, the company has doubled its client base, helping numerous banks across the nation leverage their data to make informed and meaningful decisions that drive value.

The newest banks to select KlariVis include:

Bank of Springfield (BOS) in Illinois

First Citizens Community Bank in Pennsylvania

First Harrison Bank in Indiana

Salisbury Bank in Connecticut

United Fidelity Bank in Indiana

KlariVis is the first and only cloud-based, core-agnostic enterprise dashboard and analytics solution built for bankers, by bankers. The company’s platform compiles and aggregates high-value, actionable data into an intuitive, interactive dashboard that provides financial institutions of all sizes with timely insights that empower teams, drives profitability and improves productivity at every level of the organization.

One bank to recently partner with KlariVis is Illinois-based Bank of Springfield (BOS). Founded in 1965, the bank focuses on supporting its community by developing lifelong relationships with customers and making banking easy, convenient and personal. According to Mike Pence, President of the bank, “BOS is striving to balance being data driven and a relationship bank. We see the value in leveraging data to make insightful decisions but amassing data and then making it digestible and readable has been a challenge. KlariVis makes it simple. Before meeting them, we were working on a data dashboard internally. Not only were we immediately impressed with their platform, but their knowledge base is exceptional. As former bankers, they truly understand our pain points. We look forward to working with them.”

With roots going back to 1872, Mansfield, Pennsylvania-based First Citizens Community Bank (FCCB) is focused on earning the loyalty of its customers, employees and communities. KlariVis will be a vital part of that commitment. “We approached KlariVis with a simple need – we outgrew our existing manual reporting structure and needed real-time metrics for our leadership to work with,” said Randy Black, President & CEO of FCCB. “We saw the importance of having a data-driven approach but needed to streamline our process. After seeing the platform and speaking with several banks who work with KlariVis, it was clear they would be the best partner for us. We are still in the early stages, but the implementation process has been seamless. We are eager to get started and envision KlariVis as a catalyst for our relationship-building process moving forward.”

Since 1891, First Harrison Bank has focused on delivering customers friendly, personalized service. KlariVis is supporting that mission, according to Chris Frederick, the bank’s Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. “The value KlariVis brings to our bank is tremendous. Data is essential to making informed decisions that support our growth, but compiling that information is time-consuming and laborious. With KlariVis, our team can focus on growing the bank rather than how to get the data. It really is a solution built for banks.”

For over 170 years, Salisbury Bank has been dedicated to the communities and families it serves across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York. With KlariVis, the bank will maintain that commitment by organizing data in a way that is digestible and actionable. “Data is important, but it must be digestible. That’s why we’ve partnered with KlariVis,” said Todd Clinton, Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. “KlariVis is built for users to understand the data, which was key for us. Our goal is for data to be a routine part of everyday functions, but in a way for staff to understand it. As a result, we gain more visibility into our organization, see trends, identify potential problems and then make decisions based on that information. Not only is there significant value in KlariVis’ platform, but they demonstrate a true understanding of banking. We are confident in the caliber of individuals we are working with and look forward to our partnership.”

Founded in 1914, Indiana-based United Fidelity Bank aims to foster long-term relationships with its customers. To drive that mission, United Fidelity Bank partnered with KlariVis. According to President and CEO Don Neel, “For over 100 years, we have built a strong reputation for delivering outstanding service to our customers and the many communities we serve. To support that ongoing commitment, data is critical to better understanding our customers’ needs, especially in a digital world where face-to-face interactions have become limited. We are excited to partner with KlariVis and transform data into high-value insights. Their platform will empower our entire organization with the ability to see what they need to see when they need to see it. As a result, we can drive better experiences for our customers.”

Kim Snyder, CEO of KlariVis, said, “We continue to hear from community banks of all sizes, that data is more important today than ever before. Innovative banks like Bank of Springfield, FCCB, First Harrison, Salisbury Bank and United Fidelity realize that the current siloed banking platforms that they are dependent upon are unable to deliver the valuable insights needed to manage and grow their banks. Thus, they are seeking out solutions like KlariVis to solve these data challenges and to support their strategic priorities. We are honored to have been selected by these institutions and look forward to serving as their data partner.”

About KlariVis

Created by veteran community bank executives, KlariVis was developed to enable institutions of all sizes to see their institution clearly and access transformative data in an efficient way, interpret it, and act decisively on it. The KlariVis team provides financial institutions with an enterprise dashboard and analytics solution designed to solve the data conundrum that is prevalent in the industry today. For more information visit www.KlariVis.com or contact Kim Snyder, CEO & Founder, at kimsnyder@klarivis.com.