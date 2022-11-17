Tetra Tech Wins $86 Million Federal Technology Services Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today that it has been awarded an $86 million contract to provide information technology (IT) support to mission-critical systems for the U.S. Space Force, Space Systems Command.

Under this 6.5-year contract, the Tetra Tech Federal IT Group will provide technology services for mission-critical facilities. Our technical experts will provide cutting-edge technology systems support and integrated digital solutions to ensure consistent, timely delivery of key information.

“Tetra Tech will use its Leading with Science® approach and leverage its Federal IT resources and capabilities to support the management of these mission-critical systems,” said Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide.

