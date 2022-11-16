HITN-TV Presents New "Voces" Series Honoring Puerto Rican Pioneers

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--“Yo soy Boricua, pa’ que tú lo sepas!” (I’m Boricua, just so you know!) is not only a saying commonly used by Puerto Ricans to express pride in their heritage, it is a reflection of the vibrant identity they have cherished and maintained for generations. Puerto Ricans have long been an essential part of America’s fabric and their contributions span across every field. To honor the many contributions of the Puerto Rican people, HITN-TV, the nation’s leading Spanish-language media source for educational and cultural programming, announced today the premiere of a new “Voces” short-form series recognizing Puerto Rican pioneers who have made historic contributions to society and the communities they represent.

The upcoming special edition of “Voces” features 2-minute capsules highlighting the transformative success stories of Puerto Rican leaders and visionaries. Debuting during Puerto Rican Heritage Month, the program will showcase Puerto Rican pioneers and changemakers, both present and past.

On Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. ET, community leaders, activists and local Puerto Rican organizations will gather for a premiere screening of the series at the Center for Puerto Rican Studies at Hunter College Silberman School of Social Work. Following the premiere, the series will be available on HITN-TV and on the HITN GO app.

“From literature, music and art to politics, social work and academia, we see the unique impact made by our Puerto Rican community every day,” said HITN-TV CEO Michael Nieves. “As we launch this new Voces series during Puerto Rican Heritage Month, it’s our goal to amplify and shed light on the contributions made by Puerto Rican innovators. Through this series, we will provide visible representation for their efforts, which will generate inspirational conversations for Puerto Rican and Hispanic families across the U.S.”

Honorees featured in this series of “Voces” include:

The Honorable Nydia Velázquez: Rep. Velázquez has served New York in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1993. She was the first Puerto Rican woman to serve in the United States Congress and has been a strong advocate for Puerto Rican, human and civil rights.

The Honorable Minnie González: Rep. González serves as a State Representative for Connecticut and is currently the Deputy Speaker of the House. During her time in office, González has focused her efforts on improving quality of life for children and families in her community.

Rev. Luis Cortés: Rev. Cortés built Esperanza, the nation’s leading Hispanic evangelical network, out of a desire to meet the needs of Philadelphia’s Latino community. This network now serves more than 13,000 Hispanic faith and community-based organizations nationwide. Rev. Cortés has also hosted the National Hispanic Prayer Breakfast and Conference for more than 20 years.

Prof. José E. López: Prof. López is an author, college lecturer and activist. His is also the co-founder and longtime executive director of The Puerto Rican Cultural Center Juan Antonio Corretjer in Chicago. He is a Puerto Rican thought leader, a leading member of the Puerto Rican independence movement and the editor of “Puerto Rican Nationalism: A Reader.”

Arturo Alfonso Schomburg (posthumous recognition): Schomburg was an Afro-Puerto Rican historian, writer and activist. During his lifetime, he dedicated his energy and resources to raising awareness regarding the contributions and culture of Afro-Latin Americans and African Americans. The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, part of the New York Public Library system, is named in his honor.

For more information about the “Voces” Puerto Rican Heritage Month premiere and about the many Puerto Rican leaders profiled through this short-form series, please visit www.hitn.org/pr-heritage/.

About HITN-TV

HITN-TV is a leading Spanish-language media company that offers educational and cultural programming for the whole family. It reaches more than 44 million homes in the United States and Puerto Rico through DIRECTV, AT&T U-verse, AT&T TV, DISH Network, Verizon FiOS TV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, Mediacom, CenturyLink, Prism and Altice, Liberty Cable & Claro (Puerto Rico). Download the "HITN GO" Everywhere app available on Apple, Android, Apple TV, and Roku® with a wired subscription. For more information, visit: www.hitn.org and follow @HITNtv on social platforms.