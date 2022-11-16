Emmanuelle Toussaint, Executive Director of BIOQuébec, is Named One of Canada’s Most Inspiring Climate Leaders

BROMONT, Québec--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emmanuelle Toussaint, Executive Director at BIOQuébec, Québec's largest biotechnology and life sciences network, has been named one of Canada’s most inspiring climate leaders in the ‘Women in Energy Transformation Series’, an initiative by Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE), GLOBE Series and Pembina Institute. This award celebrates the most powerful women advancing Canada’s transition to a clean economy and identifies opportunities for more women to get involved.

Emmanuelle has been a leading advocate for the energy transition and the promotion of environmental awareness for several years. In 2021, she was also named one of the Top 100 of the most powerful women in Canada by Women's Executive Network (WXN) in the "Executive Leader" category.

"We are talking more and more about sustainability and fighting climate changes. All those concerns can be applied to the ecosystem of life sciences. Not a day goes by that we don't discuss this topic with my colleagues and partners in Canada's life sciences and biotech industry," said Emmanuelle Toussaint.

"We are delighted with this appointment for Mrs. Toussaint. Not only do life sciences players feel that they are making a difference on a daily basis in terms of innovations, for the well-being of our society, but they are also increasingly aware of their environmental impact. It is entirely possible to pursue a mission with a significant impact in health while having a real commitment to sustainable development objectives," said Frédéric Leduc, Chairman of the Board of Directors at BIOQuébec and Chief Scientific Officer at EVAH.

Mrs. Toussaint believes that industry advancement cannot be made without a true commitment to a full set of sustainable objectives. This includes the implementation of biological processes, sustainable practices and renewable energy, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions in manufacturing, lowering resources and water consumption, improving waste management and ensuring responsible supply chains. Those are concrete solutions to help the life sciences industry positively address its environmental impact.

"Canada has committed to Net-Zero Emissions by 2050. This country has all it takes to do this energy transition, and all sectors of the economy must be involved. It’s one of the greatest public policy challenges, together with improving health and quality of life," said Emmanuelle.

As a member of the Quebec Bar and the Ordre des administrateurs agréés du Québec, Mrs. Toussaint holds a Bachelor of Laws degree and a Certificate in Administration from Université Laval.

Learn more about Emmanuelle's extraordinary journey and how she inspires us all here: https://womeninenergytransformation.philespace.com/vignette/EmmanuelleToussaint

About BIOQuébec:

BIOQuébec represents more than 160 Quebec-based companies working in health research at all stages of the innovation process, from basic research to the integration of therapeutic innovation into the health system. They include biotechs, contract research organizations, investors, and biopharmaceutical companies at various developmental phases. BIOQuébec focuses on government representations, business development, and partnerships to foster the growth of Quebec’s biotechnology and life sciences industry and position the province as one of this sector’s integral key players internationally.

For more information about BIOQuébec, please visit www.bioquebec.com