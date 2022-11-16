The Immersive Nutcracker, a Winter Miracle to Bring Holiday Magic to Calgary at the BMO Centre, Stampede Park Starting December 1

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle will premiere this holiday season in 12 cities across North America including Calgary at the BMO Centre from December 1 - December 28. Produced by Lighthouse Immersive in partnership with Storywall Entertainment and presented by Paquin Entertainment Group and Stampede Park District, Immersive Nutcracker is an experiential retelling of a young girl’s magical Christmas Eve journey, all surrounding the audience in 360-degree, three-dimensional splendor. Tickets go on-sale today at 9:00 a.m. local times and can be purchased at https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/calgary/

Immersive Nutcracker is an ideal family outing, featuring whimsical animated characters alongside footage of professional ballet dancers. This joyful 30-minute immersive experience is an ideal outlet to introduce young children to the art of ballet and the captivating storytelling that often accompanies it. Set to the sweeping music of Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Immersive Nutcracker encompasses visitors in over 500,000 cubic feet of projections composed of over 1 million frames of video, curating a grand immersive display that relays the tale of The Nutcracker from opening to finale. The projection features beloved scenes set to their classical scores like “The March of the Toys,” “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy” and more.

Based on E.T.A. Hoffman’s 1816 fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, The Nutcracker has become a holiday classic, taking the form of ballets, films and more. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the newest rendition of this timeless classic, using the latest projection mapping technology to chronicle Marie and her beloved toy nutcracker who comes to life to battle the Mouse King and then takes her on an enchanting adventure across a holiday themed dreamscape.

“Like so many others, I have grown up with the tradition of enjoying the Nutcracker story,” says Svetlana Dvoretsky, Producer at Lighthouse Immersive. “This production does not replace any of those classics, but it provides a family-friendly experience that pays homage to the story’s ballet roots.”

Five fantasy-filled worlds await audiences in The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle, lovingly designed by Storywall Entertainment’s creative and technical teams. World-renowned ballet dancers Denis Rodkin (principal dancer) and Eleonora Sevenard (leading soloist) perform expert choreography amid the brilliant animations; with young Canadian talents Elizabeth Pivovar and Alexander Marinosyan playing young Marie and her brother Fritz.

The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is a Storywall Entertainment production presented by Paquin Entertainment and Stampede Park.

Tickets for The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle start at $29.99 (plus ticketing fees) for General Admission and will go on sale to the public on November 16, 2022. Family packs are $26.99 (plus ticketing fees) per person for two adults accompanying two children. For more information, visit https://www.immersive-nutcracker.com/calgary/. Follow the exhibit on Facebook and Instagram @nutcrackerimmersive.yyc

The BMO Centre is located at 20 Roundup Way SE, Calgary, AB T2G 2W1

About Storywall Entertainment

Storywall Entertainment, headquartered in Canada, has brought together the best creative professionals from around the world. The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle is the first project from the company.

About Paquin Entertainment:

Established in 1985, Paquin Entertainment Group is a leading, full-service North American arts and entertainment company with offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver, and Nashville. Paquin Entertainment Group is home to a diverse portfolio, including artist agency and management, film and television, theatrical production, and touring exhibitions. Since its inception, Paquin Entertainment Group's core vision remains unchanged: to foster a creative culture that seeks and develops the world’s premier artists and productions. For more information visit paquinentertainment.com.

Immersive Nutcracker 2022 is licensed to Paquin Entertainment by Lighthouse Immersive.

Press materials available here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/oshfqj1ylkkvgkd/AACtB_CW1lCMTwh4MaQ6kJqia?dl=0