Dock Pro Sleep System Makes TIME’s Best Inventions List of 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sleepme Inc., the parent company of sleep technology brand ChiliSleep, announced Thursday, November 10, TIME’s unveiling of its best inventions of 2022, which features sleepme’s temperature-regulated Dock Pro Sleep System.

TIME’s annual list of the best inventions showcased innovations from this year that are “changing our lives.” To compile the list, TIME solicited nominations from the magazine’s editors and correspondents around the world, paying special attention to growing fields—such as the electric vehicle industry, green energy, wellness, and the metaverse. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

The result, according to TIME’s editors, is a list of groundbreaking inventions to help change how people “ live, work, play, and think about what’s possible.”

The Dock Pro was chosen for the sleep system’s ability to circulate water within the Chilipad Pro mattress pad to keep one’s bed at the desired temperature throughout the night and in the morning, according to TIME’s article on the Dock Pro. The article also mentioned Wake Forest University’s study this year that revealed a greater than 50% reduction in hot flash severity and frequency in women who used ChiliSleep Sleep Systems.

“ We’re excited to see the Dock Pro join this list, as well as the 2022 Men’s Health Sleep Awards’ sleep tech category and as a 2022 CES Innovation Awards honoree,” Tara Youngblood, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of sleepme, said. “ The Dock Pro was created to make sleep achievable and accessible for anyone wanting to fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up rested. The Dock Pro makes quality sleep possible.”

About Sleepme™

