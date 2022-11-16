Apex Physics Partners (APP) Expands Its National Footprint with New Partnerships in Arizona and Florida

TOWSON, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apex Physics Partners (APP), the largest outsourced medical physics services company in North America, today announced that two new companies, Fusion Physics, LLC in Tampa, Florida, and Radiation Physics & Engineering, Inc (RPE) in Phoenix, Arizona, are now part of its network. Both Fusion and RPE join a marquee list of APP practice groups that provide comprehensive, patient-driven diagnostic and therapy medical physics services to more than 4,000 customers across the U.S.

Having served the Florida healthcare community for over 10 years, Fusion Physics, LLC is an expert provider of diagnostic medical physics consulting services. Dedicated to helping its customers run their facilities efficiently and professionally, Fusion joined APP because of its core values and shared commitment to patients.

Fusion President Jon Shepard said, “ We wanted to expand our services within the Florida market, but we were hesitant to take on a partner out of fear of what they may do to our team culture and approach to customer service. After talking with many industry peers about Apex Physics Partners, it became clear that they were the perfect choice to help facilitate our growth and, at the same time, let us stay true to who we are.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, RPE offers diagnostic medical physics services to healthcare and environmental companies across Arizona, New Mexico and the Southwest. RPE is known for its highly customized medical physics services and technical support across various diagnostic imaging modalities.

Barbara Johnson, the owner of RPE, said, “ When my husband, Jeff, passed away earlier this year, my biggest priority was to find a partner that would preserve his legacy and ensure his team was taken care of in the future. After being approached by a few companies, I chose Apex Physics Partners because of its highly regarded track record of successful medical physics partnerships and its unmatched reputation for taking care of its physicists, healthcare clients, and ultimately patients.”

APP’s practice groups provide diagnostic and therapy medical physics services to health systems, private practices, imaging networks, cancer treatment centers, and academic medical facilities across the U.S. APP offers comprehensive business and operations support to its medical physics practice partners, offering a pathway for owners to grow their businesses, launch and scale new services, and hire and retain top talent.

“ Our purpose is to enable healthier communities, and our latest partnerships demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this goal,” said Michael Curry, CEO of Apex Physics Partners. “ With their dedication to positive patient outcomes, the teams at both Fusion and RPE mirror our core values. We couldn’t be happier to have two great practices join our team.”

About Apex Physics Partners

Apex Physics Partners (http://www.apexphysicspartners.com) is the largest outsourced medical physics services organization in North America, offering diagnostic and therapy medical physics services to large hospital systems, healthcare facilities, imaging centers and cancer care groups throughout the U.S. Through the Apex Physics Support Group, partner physics practices receive an array of differentiated support services, including client services, accounting/finance, sales and marketing, human resources, technical recruiting, information technology and data analytics, vendor management, legal, and insurance. Apex Physics Partners is backed by Blue Sea Capital, a West Palm Beach-based private equity firm with over $1 billion in assets under management.