WBI Announces Strategic Partnership with Pacer ETFs

RED BANK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WBI, an invest-tech and fintech company, and Pacer a 9-time award winning exchange traded fund provider, today announced a strategic partnership to transform how financial advisors interact with clients to personalize and implement model portfolios.

WBI is a 2-time award winning fintech platform (a.k.a. Cy) offering investment technology that optimizes multi-manager portfolios that target loss or return. With inputs from the client and assistance from a financial advisor, the platform’s interactive toolkit establishes client benchmarks for loss and return. The imbedded invest-tech then optimizes a portfolio to meet the client’s targets. Financial advisors can instantly customize the portfolio(s) to position the client for success.

Pacer is a 9-time award winning exchange traded fund provider that has been recognized for its client-focused philosophy. One of the industry’s leading firms in strategy-driven, rules-based ETFs, Pacer continues to seek innovative and timely ways to serve investor needs and adapt to market conditions.

“WBI is excited to work with Pacer. Their rules-based ETF offerings seek to produce strong risk-adjusted returns which are favored by the platform’s optimization engine,” said Matt Schreiber, Co-CEO at WBI. “This partnership allows both parties to build on the momentum around our innovative products and shared mission to help improve investor outcomes.”

One of America’s leading investment technology firms, WBI invest-tech features a multi-manager machine optimization engine that builds portfolios that aim to target a specific level of loss while attempting to maximize return. The firm’s proprietary Capital Power RatioTM seeks to unleash capital compounding.

Similarly, Pacer’s Cash Cow Series aims to generate capital appreciation by investing in companies with high-free-cash-flow yield that are trading at a discount. The firm has grown their AUM by $10.3 billion in the last 14 months.

Bruce Kavanaugh, Head of Investments at Pacer Advisors, was just as excited about the newly formed partnership, commenting, “This now allows Pacer to introduce cutting edge model solutions to advisors through an award winning technology leader.”

Besides promoting the targeted loss portfolios of WBI’s technology platform, WBI and Pacer will look for other opportunities to partner on model construction.

About WBI

Founded in 1984, WBI is a trailblazer of technology-driven, goals-based wealth management solutions. The firm is a pioneer of active cash-hedged separately managed account and ETF strategies. WBI’s award-winning digital wealth management platform combines financial planning concepts and distinguished innovations to portfolio optimization and construction. WBI is a leader in providing client solutions tailored to their personal benchmarks for loss and return. For more information, visit wbiinvestments.com.

About Pacer ETFs

Pacer ETFs is a strategy-driven exchange-traded fund provider with 45 ETFs and over $18.5 billion in assets under management, as of 11/14/22. Pacer ETFs is focused on addressing investors’ needs through its six fund families, the Pacer Trendpilot® Series, Pacer Cash Cows Index® Series, Pacer Custom ETF Series, Pacer Thematic ETF Series, Pacer Factor ETF Series and Pacer Swan SOS ETF Series. Pacer ETFs employs a rules-based, passive management approach to track S&P, NASDAQ, FTSE Russell, and Custom Indexes. For more information, please visit PacerETFs.com.

Disclosures

This is not an offer to buy or sell any security. There is always the possibility of loss, including the loss of the initial investment. Cy is a proprietary wealth management platform developed by WBI Investments, Inc. (“WBI”) in conjunction with CyborgTech, LLC. It should not be assumed that the future results of any specific investment strategies analyzed by Cy will be profitable or suitable for all investors. Moreover, the analysis provided by the Cy optimization platform analysis may vary with use and time. All investing involves risk, including loss of principal. While WBI seeks to manage and monitor risk, there is no way to remove risk. There is no guarantee objectives will be achieved.

WBI is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration of an investment adviser does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. WBI only transacts business in states in which it is properly registered or is excluded or exempted from registration. Additional information about WBI’s advisory operations, services, and fees are in the Form ADV, which is available upon request or on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Consideration for the awards is no guarantee of future performance. WBI did not pay a fee for the Fintech Breakthrough awards but did submit an application for consideration. For more information on the award categories and criteria, visit Fintech Breakthrough.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A copy may be obtained by visiting www.paceretfs.com or calling 1-877-337-0500. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.

An investment in the Funds is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Pacer ETF shares may be bought and sold on an exchange through a brokerage account. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce investment returns. There can be no assurance that an active trading market for ETF shares will be developed or maintained. The risks associated with this fund are detailed in the prospectus and could include factors such as calculation methodology risk, concentration risk, equity market risk, ETF risks, high portfolio turnover risk, large- and mid capitalization investing risk, passive investment risk, tracking risk, sector risk, smaller companies risk, style risk, and/or special risks of exchange traded funds.

NOT FDIC INSURED | MAY LOSE VALUE | NOT BANK GUARANTEED

Distributor: Pacer Financial, Inc., member FINRA, SIPC, an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc.