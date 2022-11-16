Buckle Announces Partnership With Rising Country Music Artist MaRynn Taylor

Black River recording artist and songwriter MaRynn Taylor, photographed on the set of her new music video for the holiday single, “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” Premiering with Buckle, MaRynn is outfitted by the brand in a cozy look, perfect for the Christmas Classic. (Photo: Business Wire)

KEARNEY, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denim destination and specialty retailer, The Buckle, Inc. (Buckle), is excited to announce its new partnership with country music artist, MaRynn Taylor on her Christmas release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful.” This partnership includes the outfitting and holiday premiere of MaRynn’s music video, addition of the single to Buckle’s in-store playlists, and an in-store performance by MaRynn at Cool Springs Galleria Mall in Franklin, TN, on Sunday, December 4.

This music video presents MaRynn’s beautiful rendition of the song, outfitted from head-to-toe in Buckle styles. Viewers will have exclusive access to the video on Buckle.com, November 16, 2022, at 12:00 am, 24 hours prior to the release of the video on any other platform.

“ It is always exciting to showcase our brand in new and different ways. This partnership was a unique opportunity to feature our styles, highlight a talented artist, and share warm wishes with our guests during the holiday season,” stated Buckle President and CEO, Dennis Nelson.

MaRynn is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter originally from Michigan. Her Midwest roots, impeccable talent, and love for Buckle style forged a genuine connection to the brand. This partnership showcases how music and style go hand-in-hand to share a story and spread holiday cheer.

“ The opportunity to work with Buckle this holiday season is such a joy, especially as I’m releasing my first Christmas song,” said MaRynn. “ I knew I needed outfits that suited me and made me feel like my best self this holiday season. Growing up, I remember Buckle being one of those stores in the mall that I always admired as I walked past, wanting to wear their clothes. As a young woman, I sometimes struggle to feel good in my own skin and I knew that by partnering with Buckle this holiday season, I would find my perfect fit.”

MaRynn continued, “ For the 'O Come, All Ye Faithful' music video, our goal was cozy, warm and relaxed and Buckle sent me beautiful, classic Christmas looks with enough flair to make them unique to me. That's really important to me and I love that Buckle and I are partnering together - it’s a real gift.”

MaRynn Taylor’s debut EP Something I Would Do (Black River), her current single at Country radio, “Every Single Summer,” and her version of the Christmas classic, “O Come, All Ye Faithful” are available now.

To outfit MaRynn for her holiday release, Buckle provided styles from its private label brand collection including, BKE, Buckle Black, Willow & Root, Gilded Intent, Gimmicks, and Sterling & Stitch. Find the styles featured in the video and MaRynn’s top style picks at Buckle.com/MaRynn. The partnership, secured by VLR Agency, will also feature new digital content on Buckle and MaRynn Taylor’s social platforms.

MaRynn’s holiday release of “O Come, All Ye Faithful” will premiere at midnight on November 16, 2022. You can watch it here. For more information, please visit marynntaylor.com and follow MaRynn Taylor on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

About The Buckle, Inc.

Offering a unique mix of high-quality, on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious men, women, and youth. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company’s exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 439 retail stores in 42 states.

About MaRynn Taylor

Country music’s tiny new powerhouse is a reflection of her generation. “ I want people to hear my story, and connect it to their story,” says MaRynn Taylor, country music’s fast-rising powerhouse vocalist who is on a trajectory to connect with millions of fans. Her new 5-song EP, Something I Would Do (Black River), provides a glimpse into the 21-year-old’s world with each track offering snapshots of her present and past. The radio-ready “Every Single Summer” reflects on a youthful MaRynn spending carefree days on Lake Michigan, playing outside and hanging with friends. She eventually moved to Nashville where a chance encounter at the 2019 CMA Music Festival gave her the break she needed—an impromptu performance after Black River Entertainment’s 60 Second Spotlight event had already closed for the day. MaRynn says she spent the next few months in “music summer camp” learning about songwriting and she recorded music for the first time in a professional recording studio. MaRynn is excited to get out on the road and share these songs that are so close to her heart with fans and hear their personal stories, too. Today, MaRynn Taylor is no longer the little girl dreaming on the front porch; she is the voice ready to inspire a generation.

About Viva La Rock Agency

VLR (www.vlragency.com) is an entertainment partnerships agency founded in 2007 by former Atlantic Records' executives, Julianne Johnson and Lindsay Harris. Client work has included music, sports, TV and film deals with brands and celebrity talent.